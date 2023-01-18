Chocolate Market Sales to Top US$ 80 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 5% | Key Players- Fererro Group, Nestle SA, Hershey, Mars

Chocolate Market

Chocolate Market 2023 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2032

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 Chocolate Market 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟕 𝐁𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟎 𝐁𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐). Europe is projected to capture the largest share of the global chocolate market during the forecast period. Europe leads the global chocolate market and is projected to hold over 40% market share.

The chocolate market is a highly competitive and constantly evolving industry. In recent years, there has been a trend towards premium and artisanal chocolates, as well as an increased focus on sustainability and fair trade practices.

The global chocolate market is anticipated to grow as a result of the recent explosion in demand for premium chocolates, particularly in industrialised nations like France, the United States, Germany, and Belgium. In response to this increasing demand, chocolate manufacturers are developing luxury chocolate lines. Another important factor anticipated to drive the global chocolate industry is consumers’ growing desire to know the origin of all ingredients used in chocolate. This is because to a number of factors, including sensitivities to particular substances, such lactose, and inclinations for veganism. In addition, it is anticipated that during the next few years, there will be a significant increase in demand for goods made from specialised cocoa beans.

The dark chocolate segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of the health benefits of dark chocolate, such as its high antioxidant content, is driving the growth of this segment.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Seasonal and festive sales of chocolate are projected to surge in the next few years. Gifting chocolate hampers and bouquets are among some popular consumer trends in the market, which will strongly favor the market over the forecast period. In addition, lucrative growth opportunities lie in handmade chocolates and signature chocolate-based products.

Some niche products, such as chocolate drinks, fudge, mousse, rolls, and sandwich are identified to be attractive revenue generators. Moreover, a variety of gourmet chocolate is also expected to present significant opportunities in the global chocolate market. Development of organic and fair-trade chocolate may completely change the market dynamics over the decade.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

• 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

• 𝐍𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐀

• 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜

• 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐳 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 (𝐂𝐚𝐝𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐲)

• 𝐌𝐞𝐢𝐣𝐢 𝐂𝐨 𝐋𝐭𝐝

• 𝐄𝐳𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

• 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐤 𝐊𝐆 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞

𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Milk Chocolates

• Dark Chocolates

• White Chocolates

𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞:

• Daily Chocolates

• Premium Chocolates

• Seasonal Chocolates

𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• South Asia

• East Asia

• Oceania

• Middle East & Africa

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

• While developed countries represent established and thriving markets for chocolate, a shift in consumer taste preferences and rising spending on chocolate and other confectionary products are identified to be the major drivers of market growth, prominently in developing countries.

• Increasing urbanization and widespread availability of chocolate and derived products will remain another key factor fueling the market for chocolate globally.

• Antioxidants-enrichment, blood pressure-suppressing character, and supposedly anti-aging properties of chocolate will remain the key factors propelling the adoption of chocolate and chocolate products. Dark chocolate that contains a larger proportion of cocoa is especially recommended to prevent or slow down aging and certain diseases, such as CVDs. These and more similar perceived benefits of chocolate will continue to drive demand for chocolate in the global market.

• A few recent research findings indicate that chocolate consumption aids in looking younger as well as relieving stress, which is expected to further push the demand for chocolate.

• A sweeping range of new applications of chocolate in food and confectionary products are anticipated to escalate the demand, whereas wide acceptance of chocolate-flavored milk, drinks, bakery products, ice creams, functional foods, and liquor chocolates will sustain the demand throughout the next four years.

