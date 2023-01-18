CareCloud Chief Technology Officer Adeel Sarwar Joins Forbes’ Technology Council

/EIN News/ -- Sarwar’s industry expertise helps CareCloud reshape the healthcare industry with technology-enabled revenue cycle management

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Adeel Sarwar, CareCloud’s chief technology officer, has joined Forbes’ Technology Council, an invitation-only community for top technology executives, founders and entrepreneurs.



Being a member of the Forbes Technology Council is an important recognition of Sarwar’s contributions to the industry, and his technological expertise also strengthens CareCloud's dynamic leadership team. The council offers members exclusive access to research, training and networking opportunities with other professionals in the field, and provides a platform for members to share their own knowledge and expertise by publishing their writings on Forbes.com.

Sarwar, who has been with CareCloud for 18 years, plays a critical role in CareCloud’s vision of helping providers move into the next generation of healthcare. He has been focused on driving the industry from conventional tools to technology driven by automation that helps providers optimize their revenue cycle.

His focus to drive automated technology is evident throughout CareCloud's suite of services, which can simplify administrative processes, improve workflows, and optimize the patient experience. These technologies can improve revenue cycle management by quickly analyzing patient data and automatically identifying key information, such as demographics, insurance coverage, and medical history. Artificial intelligence tools can guide patients through the registration process, answer common questions, and schedule appointments. Robotic process automation bots are used for tedious claim scrubbing tasks, and can access payer websites, search for claims, check a claim’s status, and, based on the claim’s status, take the next appropriate step in the revenue cycle process.

"It is an honor to join the Forbes Technology Council and share our advancements with technology-enabled solutions with my peers,” said Sarwar. “Technology is the backbone of a successful revenue cycle management strategy, as it allows automation and optimization of the billing process, which can improve accuracy, efficiency, and ultimately the financial performance of healthcare organizations. It saves healthcare providers time and money, but also streamlines the experience for the patient, ultimately leaving everyone more satisfied.”

To learn more about CareCloud’s award-winning revenue cycle management solutions, visit carecloud.com/rcm.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com .

