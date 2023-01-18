Submit Release
Datavant Secures FedRAMP® Authorization, Trusted by Federal Agencies Through Privacy-Preserving Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavant, the leader in enabling organizations to securely connect health data, has achieved a major information security designation, Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Authorization to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate Impact level.

Datavant has successfully completed one of the most rigorous cybersecurity and compliance evaluations available to date, deepening its scope to directly manage and engage the data of any federal agency via its on-premise or cloud-based data connectivity offerings.

The FedRAMP program helps federal agencies transition to using cloud services by defining the qualification standards for the safety, security, and controls of cloud-based infrastructure and technology companies.

“America needs a secure health data infrastructure. Only then can we securely understand the incidence of diseases, the safety and efficacy of therapeutics, and the cost-effectiveness of medicine. Data about patients is fragmented across thousands of public and private entities — limiting the ability to assess and impact patient outcomes,” said Pete McCabe, Chief Executive Officer of Datavant. “With our FedRAMP authorization, we are excited to serve our public sector clients on this mission.”

This achievement was sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS). Datavant provides the privacy-preserving infrastructure tools for NCATS’ National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C) to connect real-world data for COVID-19 research across numerous health systems, and with critical data such as mortality, viral variants, and the incorporation of Medicare data.

About Datavant
Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

About FedRAMP
The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) was established in 2011 to provide a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government.

Datavant Media Contact:
Su Huang
su@datavant.com


