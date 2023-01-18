Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market Share,Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in companion animal population is a significant factor driving global veterinary equipment and supplies market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.85 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The global veterinary equipment and supplies market size is expected to reach USD 3.76 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.1% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the primary driving factors leading to increased revenue growth of this market is an increase in companion animal population. Pet ownership, for example, has reached new highs in recent years, according to statistics. According to a 2021-2022 American Pet Products Association (APPA) study, 70% of households possess a pet. During the COVID-19 outbreak, almost 30% of Americans adopted at least one pet. Every year, nearly 3 million dogs enter shelters, yet over 4.1 million are adopted. As the number of companion animals grows, so does the demand for veterinary equipment and supplies.

The global Veterinary Equipment and Supplies market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Veterinary Equipment and Supplies industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies market include:

B. Braun SE, Covetrus, BD, Cardinal Health, Neogen Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Midmark Corporation, Jorgensen Labs, Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD., Nonin

Based on the product type, the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies market is segmented into:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Critical Care Consumables

Anesthesia Equipment

Fluid Management Equipment

Temperature Management Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Research Equipment

Rescue and Resuscitation Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Surgical Application

Diagnosis, Monitoring, and Therapy

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Small Animals

Large Animals

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Veterinary Equipment and Supplies?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

