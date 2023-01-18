Pain Relief Market Growing at 4.5% CAGR by 2030 Led by Market Revenue | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in incidences of chronic diseases is a key factor driving pain relief market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 79.68 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Increased production of pain relief medication” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pain relief market size reached USD 79.68 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Pain relief market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for long-term pain management for geriatric population, proven efficacy of pain management devices for treatment of chronic pain, and development of novel pain management devices and techniques. Pain relievers are medications used to treat headaches, tight muscles, arthritis, and other aches and pains. Certain medications work better for some forms of pain than others, hence there are numerous pain medications available, each with its own set of benefits and drawbacks. Many types of pain can be relieved with Over-The-Counter (OTC) medications, which are classified into two types, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Medications (NSAIDs) and acetaminophen (Tylenol). OTC NSAIDs include naproxen (Aleve), aspirin, and ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), which are available in higher doses by prescription. Opioids are the most common potent pain medications, which are quite effective, but they can have major adverse effects at times including becoming addicted to this medication.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The non-narcotic analgesic segment accounted for a rapid revenue share in 2021. Over-The-Counter (OTC) and prescription drugs are examples of non-opioid analgesics. They are increasingly being emphasized as a preferred, safe, and useful first-line therapeutic option to opioid medications in a variety of clinical scenarios addressing mild to severe acute pain. Acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications are the most often used NSAIDs.

The device segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. TENS, or transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, is a type of treatment that uses an electric current to activate nerves, which has small and battery-powered gadgets that fit easily into a pocket. It addresses a specific treatment goal by placing electrodes on skin and connecting them to the device through wires. These units are designed to be titratable, allowing for high user tolerance while having a few negative effects.

The cancer pain segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Cancer pain is generally persistent. A person whose pain is adequately managed has a higher quality of life and could also have better sleep and more energy during the day. Being as physically active as possible reduces risk of immobility-related disorders such as sinusitis, bedsores, and blood clots. Frequent drugs, particularly paracetamol and opioids, are the backbone of cancer pain therapy, with each patient's side effects being minimized as much as possible. In addition, combining medications to maximize their effectiveness is a common practice. Moreover, they may reduce pain if radiotherapy, surgery, hormone therapy, and chemotherapy are successful in reducing tumor size. In addition to relaxation therapy and acupuncture, other possibly effective techniques include relaxation therapies and acupuncture.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. The market is expected to be driven by increase in demand for alternatives to pain management pharmaceuticals with numerous side effects, significant number of patients with chronic conditions, particularly among elderly, and technical improvements leading to potential development of better pain management devices.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Abbott, Eli Lilly and Company, Endo International plc., GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Viatris Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Knoa Pharma LLC

Emergen Research has segmented the global pain relief market based on treatment types, application, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Opioids

Non-Narcotic Analgesic

NSAIDs

Anesthetic

Anti-convulsants

Anti-depressants

Other Non- Narcotic Analgesic

Neuro-stimulation devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENs) Device

Brain & Spinal Cord Stimulation

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

External Infusion Pumps

Drugs

Devices

Topical Pain Relief

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Facial Pain & Migraine

Musculoskeletal Pain

Other Application

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

