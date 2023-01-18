Care Management Solutions Market 2030 - Consumer demand will drive growth as more people seek out patient-centered care

Care Management Solutions Market

The rising cost of healthcare and the shift toward person-centered care is driving the need for more comprehensive approaches to health management.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care Management Solutions Market Definition

The global market for care management solutions is estimated to be worth more than US$ ~14.5 bn by 2030 and to increase at a CAGR of 15.5 percent.

Care management services, software/modules, and integrated care management software suites are all frequently used in healthcare facilities. Modules for disease management, utilization management, and case management help the healthcare industry keep track of patient information, service delivery, healthcare programme participation, attendance, and appointment scheduling.

Care Management Solutions Market’s Top Driver

The demand for Integrated Care Management Services is Mounting

Demand for care management systems and solutions is anticipated to be fueled by the growing interest in improving patient health through more coordinated care and innovations in information technology and healthcare systems.

In addition to allowing healthcare professionals to work at multiple facilities, the latest IT systems and healthcare technologies provide patient-centric care by supporting a wide variety of directories. The need for care management systems is rising as a result of the aforementioned factors, which are hastening the global adoption of healthcare solutions.

Future years will see a rise in demand for healthcare IT solutions due to the convergence of technology and hospitals brought on by the rising adoption of IoT (Internet of Things), Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence.

Care Management Solutions Market Top Players: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, axis point health, Casenet LLC, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Epic Systems Corporation.

Competitive Landscape

The leading providers of chronic care management solutions are spending heavily on R&D to find new uses for their products.

• For COVID-19 patients receiving care at New York's Javits Center, Epic Systems Corporation partnered with New York hospitals in April 2020. Assisting with the implementation of technology and providing remote training and technical support were employees from Epic and NYC Health plus hospitals.

• The market for care management solutions is unusually resistant to economic downturns in the IT industry as a whole. Every day, these products are essential to the survival of the healthcare industry, which includes hospitals, physicians, patients, and healthcare payers. Technology for managing care also helps ease the systemic and financial strain of providing medical services. Even when the economy is struggling, people are still looking for ways to save money. Therefore, care management solution providers continue to be a target for private equity (PE) and other strategic acquirers.

Market Segmentation:

Developments in Technology Fueling the Software Industry's Rapid Expansion

Demand for digital healthcare IT platforms is largely fueled by developments in both information technology and healthcare technologies. An integral part of the next generation of healthcare systems and information technology (IT) platforms is the growth of mobile health technology. Care management services, data analytics, and information technology are all utilized to boost the effectiveness of patient health management programs.

Care Management Solutions Market by Solution:

• Software

o Integrated Care Management Software Suite

o Standalone Software/ Modules

o Disease Management

o Utilization Management

o Case Management

o Others

• Services

o Professional Services

o Care Management Assessment Services

o Healthcare Consulting

o Integration & Implementation

o Support & Maintenance

o Managed Services

Care Management Solutions Market by Deployment:

• Cloud-based (Web-based) Care Management Solutions

• On-Premise Care Management Solutions

• Hybrid IT

Care Management Solutions Market by End User:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)

• Health Insurance Providers

• Others

