Plant Based Sweeteners Market Growing at 6.02% CAGR by 2030 – User demand is Driving Growth

Plant Based Sweeteners Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.02%, Market Trends – High demand for stevia-based sweeteners from the North America region

Rising use of plant-based sweeteners in diet and soft drinks and Increasing innovative product launches by startup companies are major factors driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plant-based sweeteners market size was USD 2.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing health consciousness and awareness about artificial sweeteners among consumers are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Demand for plant-based sweeteners has increased due to rising consumption of plant-based natural products, global ongoing food trends, and product advancements in the food & beverage industry. Moreover, rising product launches from major companies is also driving revenue growth of the market. For example, ADM’s next-generation stevia extraction and purification technology, SweetRight Edge offers a superior flavor profile while reducing the need for maskers. With 15% more sweetness than traditional steviol glycosides, this novel technique enables the company to maximize glycosides for outstanding flavor while eliminating undesirable qualities such as bitterness and astringency.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Plant Based Sweeteners market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Plant Based Sweeteners industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion, DuPont, Roquette Frères, Pyure Brands LLC., Steviahubindia, Fooditive Group, Foodchem International Corporation, Evolva, Wisdom Natural Brands, GLG Life Tech Corp., and MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The liquid segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. 1-2 teaspoons of table sugar can be swapped out for a few drops of liquid sweetener. Liquid sweeteners, such as stevia, come in a variety of tastes including orange, root bear, lemon, and others, which act as flavor enhancers to improve the taste of soda and water. Due to the fact that liquid stevia does not raise blood glucose levels, it is popular among dieters, diabetics, and health-conscious consumers.

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate due to rising demand for natural products in pharmaceuticals and greater research and development initiatives. Natural sweeteners are highly sought in the pharmaceutical industry due to their lack of toxicity.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR due to consumer preference for processed foods & beverages that are easier to make and take up less time. Increasing incidences of obesity and diabetes among kids and older populations is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.

On 01 July 2020, Ingredion, which is a U.S. food company acquired a 75% stake in PureCircle. Stevia sweeteners are produced by PureCircle for the food & beverage industry. With this transaction, PureCircle will get access to Ingredion's broad product line and extensive worldwide distribution network, which will drive both companies growth and result in significant cost savings.

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Plant Based Sweeteners market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Emergen Research has segmented the global plant-based sweeteners market based on type, form, distribution channel, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Stevia

Monk Fruit Sugar

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Yacon

Molasses

Agave

Lucuma Fruit Sugar

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Crystal

Liquid

Powder

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

E-commerce Stores

Retail Stores

Regional Analysis of the Plant Based Sweeteners Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Plant Based Sweeteners market size and share for the projected period of 2022-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Plant Based Sweeteners market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

