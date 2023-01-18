Anastomosis Devices Market to Reach USD 5.85 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6% By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Advancements in the number of cardiovascular surgical research activities is driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.58 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Integration of anastomosis devices in cardiac and gastrointestinal surgeries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anastomosis devices market size reached USD 3.58 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market is primarily driven by two trends: an increase in surgical procedures and a rise in gastrointestinal and cardiovascular diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, accounting for 17.9 million deaths annually. The need for enhanced research and development is driven by the increase in heart and digestive system-related illnesses. The demand for better patient outcomes will also drive the market's rise and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies in anastomosis devices. As a result of technologically advanced goods and favorable reimbursement policies in cardiac procedures such as Coronary Bypass Graft Surgery, open-heart valve replacement, and angioplasty among other surgeries, the market for anastomosis devices is growing.

In the Global anastomosis devices Market Research Report published by Emergen Research, key business details are analyzed along with a geographical overview of the anastomosis devices industry, which provides extensive analysis of this sector. This study provides a comprehensive look at the anastomosis devices market from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective as well as crucial statistical information about the market. As of 2017, the research study provides historical data and offers forecasts up to 2030. Furthermore, the report describes emerging and established players of the market, providing an overview of their business, their product portfolio, their strategic alliances, and their plans for expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Anastomosis Devices business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Medtronic; Artivion, Inc, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.; Dextera Surgical Inc.; Vitalitec Internaional Inc.; Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.; Ethicon US, LLC; Peters Surgical

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cardiovascular surgery segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021. The segment's revenue growth is attributed to the category's inclusion of a variety of anastomosis devices. Vascular anastomoses may be streamlined, resulting in a speedier and less invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery. Anastomotic devices may not only reduce the requirement for numerous elements that can result in suboptimal patient outcomes, such as extracorporeal circulatory support, induced hypothermic cardiac arrest, and aortic cross-clamping, but they may also make the procedure's mechanics easier for the practitioner.

The disposable segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The availability of a variety of disposable anastomotic items and increased market penetration are driving the segment's revenue growth. The majority of the significant players work in the disposable product manufacturing industry. These products reduce the risk of surgical site contamination, cross-infection, and other healthcare-related risks.

The hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. An important aspect driving this segment's revenue growth is the rising patient load brought on by the incidence of gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and a variety of other ailments. The segment's revenue growth is also being driven by finance alternatives and simple access to therapy owing to enhanced hospital healthcare facilities.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. An important factor driving market revenue growth in this region is the significant number of market companies investing in anastomosis devices. For instance, among the most well-known startups in this area are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Artivion, Inc., and Medtronic. It is expected that the number of product launches will increase significantly as more biomedical businesses invest in the development of anastomosis-based surgical equipment in this area.

On November 13, 2020, GI Windows Medical Corp., a clinical-stage, privately-held medical device company leading new developments in anastomosis technology, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Device Designation for the self-forming magnetic compression anastomosis device indicated for small bowel end to end anastomosis for ileostomy reversal or tissue resection.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anastomosis devices market on the basis of medical applications, product type, end-use, and region:

Medical Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Disposable

Reusable

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

The global Anastomosis Devices market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Anastomosis Devices business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2022-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

