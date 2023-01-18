Dermatology Devices Market to Reach USD 16.13 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.7 % |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of skin disorders is a significant factor driving global dermatology devices market revenue growth

Dermatology Devices Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.7%, Market Trends – Rising frequency of skin cancer and other skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis in North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dermatology devices market size is expected to reach USD 16.13 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 12.7% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the primary driving factors leading to increased revenue growth of this market is rising prevalence of skin disorders. Skin disorders are common across the globe, posing a considerable public health burden in both industrialized and developing countries. Acne vulgaris is the most frequently diagnosed lesion, affecting more than 80% of the world's population at some point in their lives, and 85% of teenagers in affluent countries. Eczema affects 31.6 million individuals (10.1%) in the United States, with frequency peaking during childhood. Rosacea is a prevalent yet under-diagnosed skin disorder that affects around 10% of the population. Rosacea is most common in fair-skinned Caucasians, although it can also afflict persons of Asian and African descent. Dermatologists use numerous technologies and equipment to undertake skin-related treatments. Only properly specialized equipment, particularly when treating exceedingly sensitive skin, can be utilized.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Dermatology Devices Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Dermatology Devices market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Dermatology Devices market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Dermatology Devices industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Dermatology Devices industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 25 July 2022, TheraClearX, a non-invasive, in-office acne treatment that targets the underlying causes of mild to moderate acne, such as comedonal, pustular, and inflammatory acne vulgaris, has been commercialized in the United States by STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on developing, commercializing, and branding innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions.

The treatment devices segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period which is attributed to the accessibility of a wide range of dermatological treatment options and introduction of innovative laser device technologies. For example, Lumenis Ltd., the world's leading producer of energy-based medical devices for cosmetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications, launched the NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology on 17 August 2020. The technology provides a breakthrough in personalized non-invasive RF body treatments that are tailored to each patient's exact demands, helping to drive market revenue growth.

The diagnostic devices segment is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period. It is further sub-segmented into skin cancer diagnosis and others. Given the rise in skin cancer prevalence, the sub-segment of skin cancer diagnosis has the largest revenue share. Furthermore, new research and development on skin cancer diagnostics is driving market revenue growth. For example, roughly 3.3 million individuals in the United States are diagnosed with basal and squamous cell carcinomas each year. URSKIN is a device created by researchers at Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) and the University of Utah that employs a technology known as non-visual electrical impedance demography to exploit changes in the electrical properties of skin that occur during cancer cell proliferation (EID).

Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to rising frequency of skin cancer and other skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, as well as widespread awareness of cosmetic operations. Acne, for example, is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million individuals each year. Acne affects around 85 percent of individuals between the ages of 12 and 24. According to recent studies, about 8 million individuals in the United States suffer from psoriasis. As a result, the region's expanding prevalence of skin disorders is rising demand for dermatological devices.

The leading contenders in the global Dermatology Devices market are listed below:

Alma Lasers, Cutera, Cynosure, Lumenis Be Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bruker, ZEISS International, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Michelson Diagnostics Limited.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dermatology devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Treatment Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Treatment Devices

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook of the Dermatology Devices Market

The global Dermatology Devices market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Dermatology Devices market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key reasons to buy the Global Dermatology Devices Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Dermatology Devices market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Dermatology Devices Market Size Worth USD 16.13 Billion in 2030