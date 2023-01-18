Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,438 in the last 365 days.

USAID Opens Second Resource Center for Migrants in Uzbekistan

January 18, 2023, Samarkand, Uzbekistan – Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the Samarkand Sub-commission on Combating Trafficking in Persons and the non-governmental organization Istiqlol Avlodi, opened the second Information and Consultation Center for Migrants and Families of Migrants.

The center will equip labor migrants with information to prevent being trafficked while abroad. It will also provide legal advice, vocational training, and psychological services to returned migrants and their families.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the center, Democracy and Governance office director of the USAID Mission in Uzbekistan, Faye Haselkorn applauded the cooperation among USAID, the Government of Uzbekistan and civil society and stated, “The Center is located in the ‘House of NGOs’ which will help to link migrants, their families and survivors of trafficking to services that both civil society and government can provide.”

In March 2022 in Jizzakh, USAID opened the first Information and Consultation Center for Migrants and Families of Migrants. Since then, the Jizzakh center has processed about 120 applications from potential victims of human trafficking and families of migrants, and provided 16 trafficking survivors with repatriation support. All other applicants were provided with consultations, legal, and social services support.

The migrant resource centers are part of USAID’s Safe Migration in Central Asia program, which is implemented by Winrock International. The program aims to prevent trafficking in persons, protect survivors, and promote safe migration through increased awareness.

USAID is the world’s premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results. For more information, visit the USAID Uzbekistan website https://www.usaid.gov/uzbekistan and https://www.facebook.com/USAIDUzbekistan/

By U.S. Mission Uzbekistan | Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases, South & Central Asia, TTIP, U.S. & Uzbekistan, U.S. Agencies, USAID | Tags: USAID

You just read:

USAID Opens Second Resource Center for Migrants in Uzbekistan

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.