At a CAGR of 6.9%, Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size Worth USD 12.88 Billion in 2030

Market Trends – Rising occurring of sleep apnea and presence of significant market participants in the North America region

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Sleep Apnea Devices market’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Sleep Apnea Devices market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Sleep Apnea Devices market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

The global sleep apnea devices market size is expected to reach USD 12.88 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.9% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing patient pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea is a major factor driving market revenue growth. For example, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), is the most common kind of sleep-disordered breathing, which affects 37% of men and 50% of women.

Some major companies in the global market report include ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., SomnoMed.com, Oventus, Compumedics Limited, Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG., Drive DeVilbiss International, and BMC.

On 18 October 2021, Candid established a strategic alliance with Vivos Therapeutics, a company that treats obstructive sleep apnea , to provide patients with a comprehensive whole-mouth treatment for OSA. This strategic alliance will deliver an adult-specific solution for detecting and treating OSA, as well as orthodontic therapy from the same provider network.

The therapeutic devices segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing number of reported patients seeking treatment in sleep clinics, including CPAP therapy and design of new digital technologies, which are intended to make therapy setup and night usage easier for patients, while also assisting physicians in providing care more effectively.

For example, on 16 August 2021, ResMed, a global innovator in digital health as well as sleep apnea treatment, launched AirSense 11, the company's next-generation Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) device designed to assist hundreds of millions of individuals worldwide with sleep apnea in establishing and maintaining treatment for managing and treating obstructive sleep apnea.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Therapeutic Devices

Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Facial Interfaces

Masks

Full-Face Masks

Nasal Pillow Masks

Nasal Masks

Cushions

Accessories

Oral Applications

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Tongue-Retaining Devices

Adaptive Servo-Ventilators

Others

Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography Devices

Ambulatory PSG Devices

Clinical PSG Devices

Home Sleep Testing Devices

Oximeters

Fingertip Oximeters

Handheld Oximeters

Wrist-Worn Oximeters

Tabletop Oximeters

Actigraphy Systems

Sleep Screening Devices

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

Home Care Settings/Individuals

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Sleep Apnea Devices market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Sleep Apnea Devices market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Sleep Apnea Devices market

