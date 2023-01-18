Biochar Market Worth US$ 454.3 Million by 2030 Growing at 12.1% CAGR | Increasing uses of Biochar for Air Filtering
Increasing demand for biochar in the agricultural sector is a key factor driving revenue growth of the biochar market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Biochar Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Biochar market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Biochar market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Biochar industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Biochar industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.
The Global Biochar Market size was USD 160.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Biochar is used extensively in agriculture applications and animal feed and poultry farming across emerging countries and this trend is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Biochar is applied to improve physical and chemical properties of soil for agriculture purposes. Agricultural growth and crop development are improved and greenhouse gas emissions are low. Biochar is unusual in that it can absorb water beneath the soil surface. Furthermore, biochar benefits crops and plants by reducing nutrient loss from crop root zones and fertilizer requirements while increasing land cultivation owing to the liming effect that biochar has on acidic soils to bring them closer to neutral PH. Governments in developing countries are promoting biochar as a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions like nitrous oxide and methane. Organic waste-based biochar, particularly its importance in increasing biomass output through soil quality and pollution treatment, is expected to drive revenue growth of the biochar market over the forecast period.
Large-scale manufacturing and environmental norms are also expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, biochar's multiple advantages are driving global revenue growth. The potential to improve soil fertility and plant development and crop yield is also expected to drive revenue growth of the biochar market. However, a major factor expected to restrain biochar market growth are high cost of pyrolysis equipment, lack of awareness about the product's economic benefits, and no appropriate technology for low emission char synthesis.
Some major companies in the global market report include Agri-Tech Producers, LLC, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Biochar Products, Inc., Phoenix Energy Group, BIOCHAR INNOVATIONS PTE LTD, Bioforcetech Corp., Airex Énergie Inc., Aries Clean Technologies, Mai Animal Health, and Wakefield Biochar.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
On 18 June 2021, Wakefield Biochar signed an agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vow ASA to develop an industry-scale bio green system at Wakefield's factory in Valdosta, Georgia, USA. Drying equipment, biochar synthesis using patented Bio green technology, and the conversion of CO2 neutral syngas into electricity for biomass drying are all part of the USD 5.15 million turnkey systems that Vow will deliver and commission in 2022.
During the forecast period, the gasification segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate, as adoption of gasification technology has increased significantly in response to rising requirement for power generation. Gasification technology is gaining popularity in the industry owing to less emissions and pollutants into the atmosphere.
North America market revenue is expected to register a faster growth rate than other regional markets throughout the forecast period owing to increased demand for organic foods. Biochar is increasingly utilized in poultry farms to reduce odors generated by litter and ammonia. It absorbs liquids, gases, and ammonia to eliminate odors. Furthermore, increasing number of small and large-scale manufacturing firms is expected to drive market revenue growth to some extent.
Key Points Covered in This Section:
Regional contribution
Estimated revenue generation
Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments
An expected rise in market share
Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate
Emergen Research has segmented the global biochar market on the basis of technology, application, and region:
Technological Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Pyrolysis
Gasification
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Agriculture
Livestock
Organic Farming
Inorganic Farming
Electricity Generation
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Report Highlights:
Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Biochar business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.
The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2021-2030).
The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.
The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.
