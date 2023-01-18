IoT Sensors Market Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing popularity of smart home solutions is a key factor driving IoT sensors market revenue growth

IoT Sensors Market Size – USD 15.78 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for IoT sensors from automotive and industrial sectors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT sensors market size reached USD 15.58 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancement in industrial technologies such as Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) as well as increased implementation of IoT sensors owing to cost-effectiveness and compact design are a few of the key factors driving the market revenue growth. Surging demand for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) for better consumer electronics is also contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Emergen Research has recently added a new report to its vast depository of high-quality research reports titled Global IoT Sensors Market Research. The report studies vital factors about the IoT Sensors Market that are essential to be understood by existing and new market players. The report highlights the essential elements such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, advertising, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects that are related to the Global IoT Sensors Market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Pressure sensor segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Cost-effectiveness, higher durability, as well as good resistance to vibration, shock, and dynamic pressure changes are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment. Also, the ability to operate at high temperatures and low response times is driving the demand for pressure sensors for various applications such as fluid mechanics, aerodynamics, thermodynamics, soil mechanics, and biophysics. Additionally, integration with an IoT system, allow pressure sensors such as piezo sensors to detect real-time pressure fluctuations which are driving demand for pressure sensors, specifically in the industrial sector.

Wireless segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Ease of collection of information about the surrounding environment over a prolonged period with reduced manual effort is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment. Moreover, the wireless segment offers efficient measurement of a variety of variables from air temperature and vibration. Utilization of wireless sensors enable organizations to monitor premises, as well as identify and track any suspicious activity.

Industrial IoT segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rising smart city development initiatives in various countries with increasing integration of smart electronic devices in the home are a few of the factors driving revenue growth of the segment. Automated IoT-connected wireless systems enable easy monitoring of health issues. Furthermore, the rising need for efficient and effective health monitoring systems and telemedicine is driving the industrial IoT segment forward. The need for a reliable transportation system is essential for infrastructure development, which is driving the demand for automated transportation.

The report covers the following companies-

General Electric, TE Connectivity, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, OMRON Corporation, Siemens, Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co, and InvenSense (TDK).

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global IoT Sensors market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented global IoT sensors market on the basis of sensor type, network technology type, vertical, and region:

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pressure sensor

Temperature sensor

Flow sensor

Humidity sensor

Magnetometer

Accelerometer

Inertial sensor

Gyroscope

Touch sensor

Image sensor

Acoustic sensor

Proximity sensor

Occupancy sensor

Others

Network Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wired

Lonworks

KNX

Ethernet

Modbus

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

Wireless

Wifi

Zigbee

Bluetooth

Z-wave

NFC

ENOCEAN

RFID

GPS

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer IoT

Home automation

Smart cities

Wearable electronics

Consumer appliances

Commercial IoT

Retail

Aerospace & defense

Financial institutes

Entertainment

Logistics & supply chain

Corporate offices

Industrial IoT

Industrial automation

Energy

Transportation

Smart agriculture

Healthcare

The study segments the IoT Sensors industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Market Scenario:

Firstly, this IoT Sensors research report introduces the market by providing an overview which includes definition, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the IoT Sensors report.

A comprehensive discussion of several market analysis strategies, such as SWOT analysis and five-point analysis, is delivered in the market study. In addition to that, the market study also contains an in-depth study on numerous growth strategies and plans to expand the business boundaries on both regional and global levels. It provides readers with a detailed study of all the development opportunities and market challenges associated with the IoT Sensors market. The risk analysis provided by the IoT Sensors market study helps market players to reduce or eliminate the chances of risks.

Global IoT Sensors Market Research Objectives:

To provide deep understanding of the IoT Sensors industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of IoT Sensors industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global IoT Sensors industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global IoT Sensors industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the IoT Sensors industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global IoT Sensors market post-pandemic.

