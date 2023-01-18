Stationary Emissions Control Market | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth and Business Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends –Rapid product innovations and rising focus on advanced emissions control technology

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The panoramic view of the Stationary Emissions Control market entails useful insights into the estimated Stationary Emissions Control market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future.

The global stationary emissions control market size was USD 42.06 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Stringent emission control regulations and rapid industrialization and urbanization are key factors driving market revenue growth. Automotive and industrial emissions are increasing rapidly due to on-road and off-road emission sources, which in turn, is leading to air pollution and other environmental issues.

Some major companies in the global market report include Johnson Matthey, BASF SE, Umicore, Tenneco Inc., Heraeus Holding, Clariant, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Cummins Inc., Bosal, and Cormetech.

Highlights from the Report

The honeycomb catalyst segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for honeycomb catalysts can be primarily attributed to their ability to control air pollution in end-use industries. In addition, production innovations and strategic partnerships aimed at manufacturing products of highest standards is another key factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Honeycomb catalyst incorporates features, such as high specific area, high activity, variable pitch, and a wide area of applications, including coal-fired power plants, and cement manufacturing, among others. Market companies operating in various countries are significantly investing in incorporating their products from resisting to poisoning by sulfur, which is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

The air-injection system segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing focus on achieving emission requirements in the automotive industry is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment in various countries. Air injection is a technology used by automakers to reduce exhaust emissions that includes injecting air into each exhaust port of an engine, where it mixes with hot exhaust and oxidizes Hydrocarbons (HC) and Carbon Monoxide (CO).

The report studies the historical data of the Stationary Emissions Control Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global stationary emissions control market based on catalyst type, system, and region:

Catalyst Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Honeycomb Catalyst

Plate Catalyst

Corrugated Catalyst

Others

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Air-Injection System

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) System

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Stationary Emissions Control Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Stationary Emissions Control market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Stationary Emissions Control market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Stationary Emissions Control market

