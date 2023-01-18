Metaverse in Education Market Report Shows Demand to Boost Industry Growth from 2022 to 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising popularity of e-learning, increasing preference for immersive learning experience & increasing investment to develop metaverse-related learning platforms

Metaverse in Education Market by Technology (AR, VR, XR, MR), By Device (VR Headset, AR Glasses), By Application (Learning, Skill Development, Educational Apps, Self-Regulation Skills, and Others)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse leverages augmented reality solutions and decentralized technology to facilitate connection and interaction among users and achieve a digital approach to social learning and skill development. Metaverse has the potential to change how institutional education can be monetized and with growth of online platforms, lecturers can teach in real-time to live audience while simultaneously teaching online class. Metaverse can connect students and teachers from across the globe to encourage enhanced interaction and sharing of knowledge to improve learning experiences. Rising popularity of metaverse in the education sector, increasing investment to develop robust and collaborative learning platforms, acceptance of VR and AR tech by teachers across the globe, and growth of virtual digital education are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Metaverse is the next iteration of the internet and refers to a shared virtual space where users can interact with each other through their digital avatars. This virtual world is an amalgamation of advanced technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, extended reality, AI, and effectively combines attributes of social media, games, and cryptocurrencies. Metaverse can be employed in the education sector to offer immersive learning experiences to students to create dynamic and impactful learning environment.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Invact Metaversity

Tomorrow’s Education

Sophia Technologies Ltd.

Metaverse Group

Shenzhen Meten International Education Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd.,

WU Executive Academy

21K School

Luca & Friends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd.

Jiangsu Hibao Tech Software Co., Ltd.

Roblox

Microsoft

The University of Miami

The University of Nevada

Augmented Reality Segment to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Augmented reality segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of AR devices due to its ability to offer enhanced and real-world learning experiences. Augmented reality can enable a more tactile and collaborative learning experience and can facilitate improved communication between teachers and students. Augmented reality can enable active and constructive knowledge experiences and can blend two environments to make learning more informed and effective and these are some other factors expected to contribute revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Learning Segment to Dominate Other Application Segments:

Learning segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of metaverse platforms to offer immersive learning experiences to students of all ages, facilitate communication between learners across the globe, and advancements in e-learning platforms. Learning in the metaverse can improve its interactivity and impact and improve communication and skill development.

Furthermore, the report divides the Metaverse in Education market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in education market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Learning

Skill Development

Educational Apps

Self-Regulation Skills

Cultural Understanding

Others

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Current and future of global Metaverse in Education market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

