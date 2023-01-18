Digital Content Creation Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Digital Content Creation Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 12.50% in the Forecast Period of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Digital Content Creation Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global digital content creation market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like components, content formats, deployment types, enterprise sizes, end use industries, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 12.50%
The increasing number of digital content consumers, owing to the heightened adoption of internet enabled electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, is fuelling the digital content creation market growth. The increasing availability of high-speed internet services, across emerging economies, is further supporting the digital content accessibility. Also, the presence of tech-friendly population in organisations is significant.
The growing emphasis on digitalised content across various end use industries is another key market propelling factor. For instance, graphical, textual, or video digital content have great importance in the travel and tourism industry in order to attract a higher number of tourists. Media and entertainment, on the other hand, is also generating a high demand for digital content to promote movies, enhance celebrity endorsements, and to increase the popularity of production houses.
Over the forecast period, the increasing number of social media users are expected to bolster the digital content creation market dynamics. Digital content creation is a source of income for firms as well as individuals across various social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, among others. Moreover, the increasing awareness among the youth, pertaining to the advantages offered by digital content creation, is likely to encourage the growth of digital content creation market in the forecast period.
Digital Content Creation Industry Definition and Major Segments
Digital content creation is defined as a method of producing content via digital mode. The content generated on digital platforms can be audio, video, article, images, or blogs, among others. Digital content creation involves the development of ideas, strategies, and documents in the digital format which are consumed by the people using electronic devices.
Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into:
• Tools
• Services
On the basis of content format, the market can be segmented into:
• Textual
• Graphical
• Video
• Audio
• Others
By deployment type, the market can be divided into:
• On premise
• Cloud
Based on enterprise size, the market can be segmented into:
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium Enterprises
On the basis of end use industry, the market can be categorised into:
• Hospitality
• Retail
• Automotive
• Travel and Tourism
• Healthcare
• Pharmaceuticals
• Media and Entertainment
• Government
• Others
Based on region, the market can be segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Digital Content Creation Market Trends
The key trends in the global digital content creation market include the increasing investments towards the marketing and advertising by various end use industries such as automotive, retail, government, food service, and healthcare, among others. Major automotive players seek the support of digital content across social media platforms, as well as exhibitions, to promote their innovations and product launches. Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in efforts of electric vehicle manufacturers to diffuse awareness are expected to escalate the employment for content generation, which in turn is expected to boost the revenue.
The thriving e-commerce industry is a crucial trend in the global digital content creation market. Food service platforms such as Zomato have a strong foothold on social media platforms, aimed at promoting their schemes and discount offers. In addition, the online-retail giants have a high following on digital platforms. The rising standards of living, rapid urbanisation, and increasing digitalisation initiatives by various governments to modernise different end use industries, are some of the key market bolstering trends.
In geographical terms, North America holds a decent share in the market, driven by the rising strong presence of digital technology and tool developers and software providers across well-developed economies such as the United States.
Key Market Players
The major players in the digital content creation market report are Acrolinx GmbH, Activision Blizzard, Ltd., Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Aptara Inc., Avid Technology, Inc., and Comcast Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
