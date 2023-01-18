White Cement Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global White Cement Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.0% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global White Cement Market Share, Size, Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global white cement market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like types, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.0%
White cement is applied in residential complexes to make mosaic floors, while the white cement spray is extensively applied in the exterior and interior portions of a building to enhance the aesthetic appeal. Hence, the thriving residential construction sector, bolstered by the rising population and increasing standards of living is propelling the demand for white cement. Meanwhile, the escalating application of the product in commercial buildings and offices across the emerging economies is further augmenting the white cement market growth.
White cement is also used to repair marble tiles and roofs. In this regard, the increasing investments by the residents towards renovation are propelling the demand for the product. White cement is capable of tolerating harsh weather conditions and extreme temperatures, which is a major advantage driving its demand across structures.
Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in demand for white Portland cement in decorative construction projects is likely to add to the market growth.
In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share of the white cement market. The heavy investments in commercial construction projects, owing to the increasing footfall in malls, theatres, and hotels, among others, are propelling the demand for white cement. Moreover, the growing expansion efforts by the major market players across emerging economies such as India and China are likely to provide impetus to the industry.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/white-cement-market/requestsample
White Cement Industry Definition and Major Segments
White cement is defined as a type of cement which is made up of raw materials containing low levels of iron compounds which give out grey colour. This cement gives unique, bright, and clean colour to a structure and is widely applicable in the industrial and commercial buildings.
Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into:
White Portland Cement
White Masonry Cement
Others
On the basis of application, the market has been classified into:
Residential
Commercial
Infrastructure
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/white-cement-market
White Cement Market Trends
The key trends in the global white cement market include the growing mergers and acquisitions by the major market players aimed towards expanding their presence. UltraTech, a prominent cement manufacturer based in India, announced an investment of USD 101.10 million to gain an equity stake for white cement and construction materials in RAK Cement, a leading cement company based in UAE.
The robust growth of offices and public administration buildings across the tier-1 cities of the emerging economies is another crucial trend in the market. White cement is ideal for bolstering the aesthetic appeal of skyscrapers and multi-storied buildings, which is further escalating its application in urban development construction projects. The increase in renovation of museums and traditional architecture of countries with rich heritage is another key trend in the white cement market.
Meanwhile, the growing efforts by the major cement manufacturing companies aimed towards ramping up their production capacity are likely to be the major market bolstering trends. For instance, UltraTech, in January 2022, announced an investment to double its production capacity of white cement.
Furthermore, robust growth of schools, colleges, and healthcare units are likely to lead to a greater deployment of white cement.
Key Market Players
The major players in the white cement market report are:
Cementir Holding N.V.
Cementos Molins, S.A.
Buzzi Unicem SpA
Ultratech Cement Ltd.
JK Cement Ltd.
Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
Federal White Cement
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
