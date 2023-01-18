U.S. Concierge Medicine Market has witnessed a growth from USD 14,032.66 Million with a highest 10.4% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Advantages of concierge medicine to patients and rising adoption of concierge medicine among physicians are some of the key factors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. concierge medicine market size reached USD 5,760.00 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advantages of concierge medicine to patients and rising adoption of concierge medicine among physicians are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

Concierge medicine is a type of membership-based healthcare that combines exclusive, tailored care with ease of access and convenience. Patients gain access to unlimited office and telehealth visits that last for the duration of the fee, as well as direct care from a doctor without having to worry about copays or other payments for a monthly, bi-annual, or annual subscription. Patients also receive access to the doctor's direct phone line in their office for medical questions and simple diagnostic and blood testing. In the event of a significant health issue, such as a chronic disease, the doctor will coordinate expert referrals or hospital care as needed. There is no insurance or corporate health system influence on concierge medicine—just doctors and patients. This is increasing the preference of patients to undertake concierge medicinal services, thereby driving revenue growth of the market between 2022 and 2030.

However, lack of health insurance coverage is a key factor expected to restrain concierge medicine market revenue growth to a certain extent. Most concierge medical practices do not accept health insurance. Costs for most concierge medicine practices range between USD 1,200 and USD 3,000 per year.

Download a PDF with Detail Analysis @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1424

However, some high-end concierge medicine practices that provide services to wealthy patients can cost tens of thousands of dollars per year, according to experts. Cash is the most-widely accepted form of payment among concierge medicine practices. Even for companies providing concierge medicine services that accept Medicare or other health insurance, the membership fee has to be paid out-of-pocket by the patient. Also, Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) and Pension Payment Order (PPO) plans are more focused on primary care physicians and specialists, therefore, concierge medicine may not be the best fit for patients with an HMO. This is expected to considerably restrain revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Research Report on the U.S. concierge medicine Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the U.S. concierge medicine market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the U.S. concierge medicine market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the U.S. concierge medicine market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. concierge medicine market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the U.S. concierge medicine market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1424

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

PartnerMD, Concierge Consultants & Cardiology, Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Crossover Health, SpecialDocs Consultants, LLC., Peninsula Doctor, Campbell Family Medicine, Destination Health, Priority Physicians, Inc., and UC San Diego Health.

Emergen Research has segmented the U.S. concierge medicine market on the basis of type, application, ownership, and service type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Fee-for-Care

Fee-for-Extra Care

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Primary Care

Cardiology

Osteopathy

Psychiatry

Others

Ownership Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Standalone

Group

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Hospital-based

Home Care

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/united-states-concierge-medicine-market

Regional Landscape section of the U.S. concierge medicine report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Stress and burnout are more common in female doctors. The physicians in the retainer model achieve a work-life balance and make more money despite having smaller patient panels. Women practitioners have an appealing choice in the notion of being in charge of their job, setting membership costs that are comparable to those of their male colleagues, devoting more family time, and following both personal and professional interests. As a result, a lot of female doctors are converting to membership- or retainer-based practises. In recent years, a growing number of specialists have adopted the retainer care model. Concierge care is gradually becoming more prevalent in fields including endocrinology, podiatry, paediatrics, OB-GYN, rheumatology, psychiatry, dermatology, nephrology, oncology, and others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The primary care segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Primary care in concierge medicine consists of a membership-based practice model that provides patients with access to their healthcare provider for routine care and chronic care check-ups. Patients pay a monthly or yearly subscription fee ranging from a few hundred dollars a month to thousands of dollars a month, but in turn, get greater and faster access to their concierge doctor. From acute to chronic illness, all hospital visits are first made to Primary Care Physicians (PCPs). With rising patient awareness, the expectations of patients for quality healthcare services and convenient care are increasing. PCPs in traditional healthcare settings are unable to match those expectations due to the high patient load. Hence, many patients are shifting to membership-based care for personalized primary care. This is expected to significantly drive revenue growth of the market between 2022 and 2030.

The hospital-based segment dominated the market, accounting for a large revenue share in 2021. The significant Primary Care Physician (PCP) shortage is believed to be resolved by the use of concierge healthcare services, which are seen as a way for healthcare professionals and providers. In the U.S., hospitals such as Inova Health System, Cleveland Clinic, and Massachusetts General Hospital, provide numerous prototype concierge programs. The introduction of telemedicine and telehealth technologies is a significant emerging trend in global concierge medicine, which allows doctors to virtually visit patients anywhere across the globe. This is increasing patient preference to adopt concierge medicine, which is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

On 10 November 2022, Crossover Health announced a collaboration with Aetna to launch a new health plan benefit for Seattle-area employers and their employees. This new plan benefit, Aetna Advanced Primary Health, was integrated into a health plan and paired a trusted interdisciplinary care team with a fixed-fee, value-based payment model designed to achieve optimal health outcomes.

Request Customization of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1424

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Read Our Trending Articles

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market

Operating Room Integration Systems Market

Microfluidics Market

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market

Advanced Wound Care Market

Hearing Aids Market

Mobile Satellite Services Market

Bionics Market

Signal Intelligence Market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.