Syriacs in America in TURKOFAMERICA Magazine

NEW YORK, U.S., January 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- TURKOFAMERICA , the first and only English-language Turkish magazine published in the United States since 2002, met with its readers with a special issue on a unique topic that has not been covered before. The magazine, which made special lists of doctors, lawyers and real estate agents, as well as Turkish Jews living in the United States in previous years, featured Syriacs living in the United States in its latest issue. The magazine featured research, interviews and interviews with Syriacs of Mardin origin, whose population is around 30 thousand in different states of the USA.There is no record of who was the first Syriac to come to America, but the first Syriac was known to be Abraham K. Yoosuf. Syriacs who immigrated from Türkiye built the first Syriac Orthodox church in America in the West New York region of New Jersey. The church was opened in April 1927. The congregation, which did not fit into the church in time, moved to the newly built Paramus, New Jersey on September 17, 1967. Currently, the Syriac community in New Jersey has 3 different churches.Jennifer Aydın, who made a name for herself with the New Jersey Housewives TV show, and her plastic surgeon husband Dr Nebil Aydın were among the topics covered in the magazine, which was published with 3 different cover works. Close to 1 million people watch the show broadcast on Bravo TV.In the special issue, interviews were conducted with jewelers in shops operated by Syriacs in jewelry exchanges in Paramus, Totowa, Wayne and Woodbridge in New Jersey. Aziz Hadodo, Father of St. Gabriel's Church in New Jersey, Gabriel Akyön, one of the leaders of the Syriac community, Attorney Jack Darakjy, who has extensive knowledge and research on Syriac people from Diyarbakır, George Anton Kiraz, who has written numerous works on Syriac culture, language and immigration stories, Michael Ghassali (Mayor of Montvale, NJ), the first Syrian-born Christian mayor of United States, and Yakup Zoklu, one of the Syriac community's first high-ranking police officials in New Jersey, were among the figures featured.Also, in this issue of the magazine, an interview conducted with Ayşe Gülnev Osmanoğlu, granddaughter of Sultan Murad V, who lived in England, and World Percussion Master Who Doesn't Like to Brag, Burhan Öçal, included. Thumb Bread, which produces bread by the sisters Füsun, Gonca and Arzu Esendemir, Taşkın, the oldest bakery in New Jersey, Troy Granite, the largest marble-granite company in the state of Delaware, and PorX, one of the largest truck fleets of New Jersey, were the topics covered in the last issue. Koray Kasap, one of Turkey's well-known photographers, took the photos of the interviews in the magazine.About Cemil Ozyurt : He is a Turkish-American journalist, media manager, and co-founder & editor-in-chief of the U.S.-based Turk of America, the first Turkish-American magazine in English. He is also co-founder & Editor-in-Chief of Turk Avenue, a Turkish global business portal and Co-founder of TOA Awards, the only independent organization created to reward successful Turkish Americans.About TURKOFAMERICA: The magazine serves as a bridge that brings together the Turkish people living in the U.S. and Americans interested in Turkey. New York based TURKOFAMERICA is committed to constantly expanding its distribution network in the U.S. At present, the magazine reaches its readers in almost 50 states by subscription.TURKOFAMERICA is a quarterly magazine. It is published four times in a year. The Magazine has a talented team members such as Ali Cinar, Jimmy Cuneyt Gurkan who work for TURKOFAMERICA magazine as correspondents since 2005. TURKOFAMERICA web site is supported by Andromeda