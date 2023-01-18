Latin America Apiculture Market, Size, Share, Growth 2022-2027
Latin America Apiculture Market To Create Ample Growth Opportunities During 2022-2027, Driven By High Requisition Of HoneySHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado de Apicultura en America latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por tipos de productos, aplicaciones y las regiones clave.
El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Apiculture Market 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on product type, applications and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-apicultura/solicitar-una-muestra
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR para el período de pronóstico (2022-2027): 4,50%
Se espera que el mercado de apicultura latinoamericano crezca a un ritmo exponencial entre 2022 y 2027. Se espera que el mercado tenga un valor de alrededor de 520 millones de dólares en 2021. Debido a los beneficios medicinales de la miel y la cera de abejas, industrias como la farmacéutica, la de belleza y la de cuidado personal las utilizan cada vez más para elaborar diversos productos. Como resultado, la demanda de alta requisición en las regiones objetivo está impulsando el mercado de apicultura.
Además, la creciente concienciación de los consumidores sobre los efectos nocivos del consumo de azúcar en la salud está impulsando la demanda de miel. La miel se utiliza como sustituto del azúcar en diversos platos y recetas. Esta relación de productos sustitutivos está creando amplias oportunidades para que los principales actores del mercado apícola tomen decisiones estratégicas en la creación de estrategias de promoción para ampliar el alcance de su producto en América Latina.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-apicultura
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Apiculture is a type of agriculture that involves cultivating and raising bees to produce a variety of products. This type of agriculture also includes caring for an apiary in order to collect a variety of products such as honey, beeswax, and so on.
The types of products on the market are:
• Honey
• Beeswax
On the basis of applications, the industry is segmented into:
• Direct Consumption
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Other
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The Latin American apiculture market is thriving as people become more concerned about the environment and become more aware of the benefits of beekeeping. Furthermore, because of the sustainably grown advantage panorama and associated health benefits with it, the industry is bolstering due to the rising need and want by consumers for products such as honey. Similarly, honey farmers or apiarists in Latin America benefit greatly from the abundance of natural resources and green space.
Furthermore, the tropical climate of Latin America encourages the breeding of various bee races. Brazil and Uruguay have the most developed apiaries in Latin America and produce the best quality honey in the region, which drives the beekeeping market in a positive direction. The key companies in apiculture market are also opting promotional strategies to widen their reach from the sales perspective. Consequently, the market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period due to the aforementioned factors and market trends.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Miller’s Honey Company
• Beehive Botanicals Inc
• Thomas Apiculture
• Dabur India Limited
• Clearskys
• FONTAGRO
• Shangdong Bokang Apiculture Co. Ltd.
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
