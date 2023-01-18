Global Sunflower Seeds Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.5% By 2030 - Zion Market Research
Global Sunflower Seeds Market Size to Reach USD 70.6 Billion by 2030 | Growth, Share, Trends, and competitive landscape | Regional Analysis
At 9.5% of CAGR, the global Sunflower Seeds Market Size is to Reach USD 70.6 Bn by 2030

Sunflower Seeds Market By Type (Oilseed And Non-Oilseed), By Application (Snacks, Bakery Products, Confectionery, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030
— Zion Market Research
The global sunflower seeds market size was worth around USD 31.2 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 70.6 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.5% between 2022 and 2030.
The blooming head of the sunflower plant is where the seeds are harvested. Despite being protected by a shell with black and white stripes, sunflower seeds are white and sensitive to the touch. People with cardiovascular diseases can benefit from sunflower oil, a mild edible oil with minimal trans-fat levels. Due to its many health advantages, it is also utilized often in several countries. Omega-6 fatty acids are abundant in sunflower seeds, which also have a high nutritional value. Both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are both beneficial to health, are abundant in sunflower seeds. The sunflower is one of the most significant oilseed crops. Edible oils made from sunflower seeds are utilized in a wide range of food products.
The market for sunflower seeds is primarily driven by customers' rising preference for prepared foods and convenience foods. The market for sunflower seeds is being supported by the enormous growth in business opportunities in the snack sector. Due to advancements in enhanced seed kinds, the production of sunflower seeds has expanded dramatically, which has helped the industry expand. Around the world, more supermarkets and retail outlets are selling different kinds of sunflower seeds. Because sunflower seeds are high in fiber, they are used to make animal feed. As a result, market growth for sunflower seeds is anticipated in the upcoming years. However, the side effects and allergies related to the consumption of excessive sunflower seeds are one of the major challenges for the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The global sunflower seeds market is segmented based on the type, application, and region.
Based on the type, the market is segmented into oilseed and non-oilseed. The non-oilseed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These are the seeds that are not utilized in the process of extracting oil. These non-oilseeds, commonly referred to as black sunflower seeds, have a nutty flavor. They can be consumed fresh or roasted and salted. These can be eaten plain, added to salads, used as food garnishes, or all three. These seeds are utilized in the confectionery industry and can be added to chocolates as a flavoring agent because of their nutty flavor.
Based on the application, the market is categorized into snacks, bakery products, confectionery, and others. The bakery product segment is expected to hold the dominant position over the forecast period. In baking, sunflower seeds are frequently utilized. They impart a nutty taste and a crispy texture to baked goods including bread, muffins, cookies, and other baked goods. Additionally, sunflower seeds can be used to make flour, which is subsequently utilized in baking. In dishes like cookies and smoothies, sunflower seed butter is frequently used in place of peanut butter.
In 2021, Europe had a 50% market share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the projected period. For instance, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization, sunflowers will be grown on 19.30 million hectares in Europe in 2020 and used for food, feed, fuel, and industrial purposes. 90% of the sunflower seed produced in the region is crushed, and the remaining 20% is used to make confections and bird feed. Around 80% of this seed is consumed domestically. Sunflower seeds are one of the most widely produced crops in Europe. The production of sunflower oil takes up the majority of sunflower seed production in Europe.
Recent Development:
In May 2020, Barenbrug Australia Pty Ltd and Nuseed Pty Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Nufarm Limited, announced that they have formalized a license agreement for Barenbrug Australia to use Nuseed Australia's sorghum and sunflower germplasm portfolio and perform R&D, plant breeding, and commercialization services. This declaration shows that Nuseed Australia prioritizes and concentrates on maintaining its market-leading position in the Australian canola and monola markets and its ongoing commitments to Australian research and development as the global commercialization partner for CSIRO and GRDC for Nuseed Omega-3 canola. The partnership closely relates to Barenbrug's strategic goal of dominating the Australian summer crop, which includes sustained investment in R&D and a long-term emphasis.
In February 2020, the third-largest pasture seed business in Australia, Pasture Genetics Pty Ltd., has been acquired by S&W Seed Company pursuant to a binding agreement. The acquisition, which is in line with S&W's previous recent attempts in Australia to become one of the top suppliers of premier seed genetics to Australian farmers, will broaden and diversify the company's product offerings there. Alfalfa, medic, clovers, vetch, forage cereals, as well as pasture and other grasses, are all part of Pasture Genetics' seed product line. The company's exclusive Goldstrike® seed coating technology, which can prevent rhizobia inoculation and increase shelf life, is considered to be a major competitive advantage.
The global sunflower seeds market is dominated by players like:
Kenkko Corporation
DuPont
GIANT Snacks Inc.
CHS Inc.
American Meadows
Mahyco Seeds Company Ltd.
Conagra Foods Inc.
Limagrain UK Ltd.
Nuseed
Martin US Enterprises LLC
Sakata Seed America
Ike Enterprises Inc.
The global sunflower seeds market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Oilseed
Non-Oilseed
By Application
Snacks
Bakery Products
Confectionery
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
