Primo Dialler chooses iDenfy’s ID verification to secure customer onboarding
iDenfy will reduce the complexity around ID verification by ensuring a swift, user-friendly onboarding processKAUNAS, LITHUANIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global compliance, identity verification, and fraud prevention startup iDenfy, announced the news about joining forces with Primo Dialler, the UK-based telecommunications company specializing in contact center software. iDenfy’s full-stack ID verification will help onboard more clients in less time while ensuring security for Primo Dialler.
As a part of the partnership, Primo Dialler's goal is to save time, improve customers’ trust and enhance its robust security system through AI-based identity verification. The rapidly growing business didn’t have enough capacity to meet face-to-face with all its customers. This factor led the telecommunications company to partner with iDenfy, a full-stack identity verification software that prevents the misuse of fake identities and tampered documents.
“With iDenfy handling the onboarding process for us and ensuring regulatory compliance with remote identity verification, we’re now at a stage where we can focus on growing our brand worldwide and expanding our client base,” — commented Mohammed Mashadi, the Head of Strategy at Primo Dialler. “iDenfy helps us automate customer onboarding by allowing us to obtain and easily check the verification details of the person using our software.”
Primo Dialler has invested heavily in creating a world-class contact center platform and building a support team that is highly trained and knowledgeable. Packed with features such as Whatsapp Integration, SQL Dial, and Avatar custom soundboards, the platform is used in over 70 countries around the world with the ability for agents to work remotely through a customized setup. Primo Dialler integrated iDenfy’s Know Your Customer (KYC) software to prevent fraud and detect cybercriminals trying to use its software by submitting fake identity documents.
iDenfy has tested over 5 million face data results to achieve its algorithm’s success rate of 98.4%. The KYC business and its in-house expert teams guarantee such accuracy by double-checking each verification result in real-time. According to Primo Dialler, the partnership with iDenfy helped resolve complex operational matters regarding in-person authentication processes.
The newly formed collaboration will also ensure compliance needs and help Primo Dialler reach global markets more accessible by taking advantage of iDenfy’s AI-powered ID verification software. Currently, iDenfy’s system supports 2,500+ identity documents across 190+ countries. The company’s biometric recognition technology prevents fake pictures of faces, 3D masks, and other fraudulent attempts to pass the identity verification process.
“Our team is glad to start working with Primo Dialler, a responsible business that prioritizes security. We believe that ID verification makes up a robust fraud prevention system. That’s why confirming your customers’ identities remotely increases customer satisfaction and is an overall more efficient method to onboard clients.” — said Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy.
It’s worth mentioning that earlier this week, G2, the leading B2B review platform, announced its Winter report, where iDenfy scored first place for being the leader in the identity verification software category.
