Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market is to grow at 33.2% During the Forecast Period 2021 to 2030

Rising demand for automation in manufacturing and rising integration of RPA in manufacturing process are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market Size – USD 7.60 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 33.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for intelligent automation” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in manufacturing Market size reached USD 7.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for automation in manufacturing and rising integration of RPA in manufacturing process are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth globally. Rising demand for automation in manufacturing has led to increased efficiency, reduced errors and risk, improved profits, and proper compliance. Moreover, it helps in managing various aspects of manufacturing process such as supply chains, operations, customer engagement, and employee empowerment. Traditional automation uses Application Programming Interface (APIs), which makes integration of application in diverse systems more difficult. Similarly, restrictions in customization of application makes it difficult to adopt automation in legacy systems.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing in this industry vertical?

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Limited, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Kofax Inc., UiPath Inc., Celaton Limited, Xerox Corporation, NICE Ltd, and WorkFusion, Inc.

While RPA uses software bots that are deployed in front-end of system and can be customized easily in order to meet needs of end-user. It is suitable to perform back-end office functions such as billing, invoice management, data transfer and analysis, and others. Using RPA is convenient for scaling automation wherein user can use an orchestrator to configure, coordinate, and manage RPA in various stages of a manufacturing project. This is the key factor responsible for increase in demand and adoption of RPA in manufacturing thereby driving growth of the market globally.

Additionally, rising demand for intelligent automation along with rapid advancements in artificial intelligence has facilitated intelligent data driven decision making and enabled understanding of user actions at user interface level thereby boosting reliability and accuracy by reducing dependency on manual workforce. All of the mentioned factors are expected to propel revenue growth of market during the forecast period.

However, higher cost of implementing RPA over traditional automation, concern regarding cyber security, and lack of collaboration among various teams to implement RPA will hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Software segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for solutions for remote accessibility that ensures better coordination among various teams

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increase in demand for cost-effective solutions for installing and maintaining the cloud. It also simplifies implementation of applications on the cloud platform and reduces dependency on Information Technology (IT) and support team. On-cloud deployment facilitates remote accessibility which enables users to use software systems with downloading it.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in RPA in manufacturing market over the forecast period than other regional markets due to robust presence of major market players providing RPA services and solutions such as Pegasystems Inc, Automation Anywhere, Inc., WorkFusion, Inc., and Xerox Corporation

In October 2021, Pegasystems Inc. was awarded Digital Technology Award at Hong Kong Business Technology Excellence Awards as a reward for its innovative and visionary project. It integrated an AI-powered customer decision hub to allow client to integrate across multiple back-end systems and built a 360-degree Pega-built CRM system which will enable a real-time marketing solution for maximizing patron attributes and gaming data in order to simplify complex and manual marketing process.

Emergen Research has segmented global RPA in manufacturing market on the basis of process, operation, component, organization size, deployment, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Automated Solution (Report Automation, Demand and Supply planning)

Decision Support & Management Solution (Workflow Management, Invoice Management, ERP Management, Purchase Order Management)

Interaction Solution

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Rule Based

Knowledge Based

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-cloud

On-premise

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

