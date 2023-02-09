Shot by Picto Offers 'Netflix-grade' Video Marketing to Tech Companies like AT&T - with 4x - 6x ROI
Shaun Peter Cunningham, founder of Shot by Picto, helps businesses skyrocket their impact with 4x - 6x ROI video marketing magic.
It's surprising how many companies rely on stock images and text for their websites and socials. It's a surefire way to lead potential customers into an uninspiring scroll into the abyss.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, online video is expected to account for 82.5% of all web traffic, making it the most popular type of content on the internet.*
— Shaun Peter Cunningham
“Video content continues to dominate every platform we engage with and across all generations,” explains Shaun Peter Cunningham, founder and creative director at Shot by Picto, a Dallas-based video and content strategy company that empowers businesses with highly-converting ‘Netflix-grade’ video marketing content.
Cunningham's approach has been highly effective for Technology Solution Providers and MSPs like AT&T, enabling them to craft compelling content that better resonates with their target audiences, resulting in higher engagement rates, increased sales, and ultimately more clients.
AWARENESS, SALES, ROI
According to a report by data intelligence firm, Demand Sage, 93% of companies using video content as part of their marketing strategy say it helps increase brand awareness, 81% say it helps directly increase sales, and 87% say it generates a good ROI.*
DECISION-MAKERS ARE SHIFTING
Cunningham works with start-ups to Fortune 50 companies and says that decision-makers don’t sit in offices waiting for sales pitches to hit their email anymore. "The majority of the US workforce is now Millennials and Gen Xers," he says. “They’re out and about, consuming high-quality motion content on the devices they carry with them."
DECISION-MAKERS ARE TELLING US WHAT THEY WANT AND WE’RE GIVING THEM SOMETHING ELSE
"I regularly review the websites of tech companies," explains Cunningham. “Over 90% rely on stock images and text to engage their target audiences. That just won't cut it in 2023," he points out. “We're too busy, have too many options, and our attention spans are constantly shrinking,” he says.
Consumer-side statistics certainly bear that out: 73% say they prefer watching short-form videos when they want to learn about a product or service, 88% claim that seeing a brand’s video influenced them to purchase a good or service, and 78% say that seeing a video influenced them to buy or download a piece of software or program.*
BUT THE WORLD DOESN'T NEED ANOTHER VIDEO
"It all starts out with asking the right questions," says Cunningham, referring to the Discovery Sessions he offers potential clients who are the right fit. (Continue reading to find out about the Discovery Sessions offered and how you can connect directly with Cunningham between now and the end of March 2023).
“In these sessions, we determine what a client's single most important objective is, what problems they need to solve, and we go from there," Cunningham explains. "We don't talk about video," he says. "The world doesn't need another video. It needs solutions to problems."
COMEDY CAN BE SERIOUS BUSINESS
To address low engagement by AT&T's employees regarding important aspects of the Company's values, Cunningham created 'The 7th Floor' - a four-part comedy series - based on the popular TV show, 'The Office,' and asked AT&T senior leaders to play lead characters. "It was a big ask," explains Cunningham. "But they agreed, and it paid off."
Sharcon Lowry, AT&T's Chief of Staff, states: "We went from practically no engagement to employees asking senior leaders in Town Hall meetings, "When can we expect a second series?"
Thomas Harvey, Senior VP at AT&T said, “The production crew - Shaun and the Shot by Picto team - were wonderful to work with.” As well as The 7th Floor, Cunningham produces Netflix documentary-style content for AT&T which has proven to increase engagement and watch time metrics and says that this approach to storytelling in business is really working for a lot of his tech company clients right now.
THE POWER OF STORY
As more and more brands turn to video content to reach their target audience, they recognize the power of stories. Storytelling through video content allows brands to connect with viewers on an emotional level, and create a deeper connection with their audience.
Cunningham has an impressive storytelling background. His resume includes over 150 IMDb credits for his work in media and entertainment. He recently won a Gold Award for Best Feature at the 2023 Hollywood Gold Awards, and Best Director, Best Original Story, and Best Editing at the 2023 Los Angeles Movie Awards. Together with his business experience, particularly with tech companies, this gives Cunningham a unique perspective on how best to emotionally connect with decision-makers and has made him the go-to expert for companies looking to add highly-converting video content to their campaigns.
COST TO VALUE
Asked why some companies haven't jumped on the video marketing bandwagon yet, Cunningham says he believes it's usually down to two reasons: Companies assume high-quality video content takes too long to produce and is too costly. "My clients typically see a 4x-6x return on any solutions we develop for them," Cunningham says.
Cunningham is offering a limited number of free one-to-one online Discovery Sessions to Technology Solutions Providers/MSPs up to March 31, 2023 (after which they will be subject to standard consultancy rates). Click here for more information or to check availability and schedule online: www.shotbypicto.com/techproviders
* www.demandsage.com/video-marketing-statistics/
Elliot James
Newsroom
+1 214-617-1818
newsroom@shotbypicto.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
The Future of Digital Content