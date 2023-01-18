Market research on manufacturers, types, applications and forecasts for Aircraft Heat Exchanger from 2022 to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for effective cooling and heating in commercial aircraft is a significant factor driving global aircraft heat exchanger market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft heat exchanger market size is expected to reach USD 2.95 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.2% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for heat exchangers in tactical and Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV) can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of aircraft heat exchangers. Modern military aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) feature cutting-edge electronics and technology essential to their efficient operation. To increase reliability and avoid early failure, thermal management is necessary for all electronic devices and circuitry. Depending on the quantity of heat that has to be removed, choosing a suitable thermal relief system is frequently simple and constrained as the amount of heat output is typically equal to the power input as long as there are no other energy exchanges. Avionic cooling procedures have had to change to keep up with an innovation that is advancing airborne technologies higher and farther than ever before.

Heat exchanger fouling concerns are a serious issue that are predicted to restrain market revenue growth. When it comes to providing crew members and passengers with clean air, like at high heights, the Environmental Control System (ECS) is essential in the aerospace industry. Additionally, it aids in heating, cooling, deicing prevention, and rainwater distribution. ECSs frequently employ a crossflow plate-fin heat exchanger to regulate the hot air stream. Aviation ECS fouling is the outcome of particle deposition onto components when pollutants are present in the input airflow streams. Over time, particle accumulation on the ECS heat exchanger reduces heat transfer, which could result in high maintenance costs and system failure.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Aircraft Heat Exchanger market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Aircraft Heat Exchanger market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Safran, Meggitt PLC, Parker Hannifin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ametek, Inc., Boyd, Triumph Group, TAT Technologies Ltd

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 22 February 2022, by renewing their present component service agreement and signing a new general term agreement for heat exchanger services, Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI) and Liebherr-Aerospace strengthen their partnership. With the signing of a new General Terms Agreement, which will allow SAEI to join Liebherr's network for heat exchanger services, this long-term partnership has advanced even further. Thus, SAEI will be equipped internally to undertake heat exchanger tests or cleaning on behalf of Liebherr-Aerospace for every piece of machinery used in the Middle East.

The electronic pod cooling segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The use of electrical pod cooling has many advantages. A typical fighter jet is required to carry out several tasks. One method to change the capabilities of the aircraft is to attach a below-the-plane electronics pod with mission-specific electronics. According to this technique, connecting a certain pod is necessary to configure an aircraft for a specific mission. The size, weight, and amount of electricity a pod can use are constrained. In addition, the cooling of the electronics that are located inside the pod usually gets relatively little attention and power. In practice, cooling systems are frequently located in the back of the pod because the antenna for the electronics must face out the front.

The air-cooled segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. An Air-Cooled Heat Exchanger (ACHE), a type of heat rejection equipment, is used to release the extra process heat into the atmosphere. The process fluid's heat is transferred to the air via conduction and convection. As the process fluid travels through the tubes to remove heat, air streams are created by the fans mounted on the device and are passed over them. By carefully selecting the tube material, ACHE can effectively cool or condense process water, chemicals, or any other heat transfer fluid.

The fixed-wing segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. An aircraft with fixed wings, powered by a jet engine or a propeller, has wings that do not move. These are used for longer excursions more frequently than rotary-wing aircraft because they can fly farther between refueling stops. The horizontal wings, fuselage, vertical stabilizer, horizontal stabilizer, and landing gear commonly make up a fixed-wing aircraft's airframe. The braking system is a constant in all aircraft designs even though some of these parts are absent from certain of them.

Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in the region. For instance, at the MRO Americas industry conference, a significant regional U.S. airline selected Triumph Group, Inc.'s Product Support business unit to provide Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services on heat transfer units for their carrier's fleet. Triumph Accessory Services, based in Wellington, Kansas, will help with heat exchanger maintenance and repair for the airline's fleet of regional jets as part of the new deal. Triumph Accessory Services is a partner company of Triumph Product Support.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Aircraft Heat Exchanger market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Environment Control System (ECS)

Engine System

Electronic Pod Cooling

Hydraulic Cooling

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Air Cooled

Liquid Cooled

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Additional information offered by the report:

