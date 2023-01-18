Airborne Satellite Communication System Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of real-time data tracking through satellites is a major factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airborne Satellite Communication System Market Forecast to 2030

The global airborne Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System market size was USD 5.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled components in the aviation industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Airborne SATCOM system is a constant and reliable en route and out route transmission of critical real-time information to support any airborne mission. Market companies are investing in satellite servicing activities, which comprises infrastructure, environmental monitoring, military assistance, shipping, and aviation technologies, among others. Aviation apps for IoT-based devices and systems communicate real-time data with processing units, assisting in optimization of aviation operations. Satellite connectivity is also utilized by IoT devices to send and share real-time data across IoT systems and components employed in these domains, lowering the overall time of operation.

However, one of the main factors limiting market revenue development is the escalating cybersecurity concerns. Despite being a relatively recent phenomena, cyber-security threats to satellite communication represent a serious risk to the long-term health of satellite systems due to a number of flaws in the communications, launch, tracking, and command, and telemetry systems. Such satellite communication features rely heavily on trustworthy and secure communication systems. A legal norm that safeguards satellites and their communications is also crucial for these capabilities because satellite and cyberspace activities are interwoven.

The global Airborne Satellite Communication System market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Airborne Satellite Communication System industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales, Collins Aerospace, Israel Aerospace Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Viasat, Inc., and Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The fixed wing segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in aircraft customization activities and modernization programs initiated by militaries in various countries are major factors driving market revenue growth in this region. In addition, market companies such as Airbus and others, are offering product services to military forces in various countries, which is another key factor driving revenue growth. For instance, on 12 September 2022, Airbus, which is a Netherlands-based leading designer and manufacturer of aerospace products signed a contract with ministries of the Netherlands and Czech Republic to provide SATCOM services for their armed forces. Czech armed forces will employ two channels of Airbus Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) military communications payload, while Dutch forces will use three channels. This military UHF payload will go atop EUTELSAT 36D telecommunications satellite, which is scheduled to launch in 2024.

The SATCOM terminals segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for modernized and upgraded broadcast transmission systems is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 8 December 2022, the Indian Navy announced a communication system upgrade and issued a Request for Information (RfI) to procure around 50 modern High Power High Frequency (HF) Broadcast Transmission Systems (HPHBTS) together with accessories, antennae systems, and remote keying facilities. Through this system, the company will replace or modernize existing HF Broadcast Transmitting Stations (TS) at various sites to provide the Navy with long-range and reliable HF Broadcast communication.

The government & defense segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rising aircraft rescue missions, rising demand to provide advanced satellite communication, and significant investments in system deployment are major factors driving market revenue growth of this segment. In addition, market companies operating in various countries are expanding their product portfolio and offering services to government and defense professionals regarding various connectivity solutions.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Significant government investments in securing satellite communication services is a major factor driving market revenue growth in this region. In addition, rising demand for a reliable and mission-critical communication system in the defense industry is another key factor driving market revenue growth in North America. Market companies operating in this region are implementing strategies such as increase in bandwidth frequency and others. Moreover, end-use companies are utilizing SATCOM services to collect operational data and thereby implement sustainable strategies for business growth.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Airborne Satellite Communication System market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

SATCOM Terminals

Transceivers

Airborne Radio

Modems & Routers

SATCOM Radomes

Other Components

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Government & Defense

Commercial

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

