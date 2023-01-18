Fructooligosaccharide Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% from 2022 to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.62 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.39%, Market Trends – Increased demand for low-calorie sweeteners.

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide fructooligosaccharide market had a value of USD 2.62 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 10.39% during the projected period. The primary factors driving market revenue growth are rising consumption of functional foods and increased demand for low-calorie sweeteners. Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), which have been used as sweeteners for a long time, are increasingly gaining popularity because of their potential as prebiotics.

The primary factors driving market revenue growth are rising consumption of functional foods and increased demand for low-calorie sweeteners. Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), which have been used as sweeteners for a long time, are increasingly gaining popularity because of their potential as prebiotics. For instance, as more people try to limit or eliminate sugar, the demand for low- or no-sugar options is predicted to rise. According to a research, more than 60% of Americans want the market to provide more sugar-free chocolate options in order to satisfy the burgeoning demand from consumers who are health-conscious. With a 119% increase, North America will see the most increase in non-nutritive sweeteners in beverages in 2022. As a result, rising consumption of functional foods and low-calorie sweets is driving the market's revenue growth.

Based on shape, the fructooligosaccharides (FOS) industry has been split into two groups: solid and liquid. FOS in powder form is anticipated to have an increase in demand during the projection period due to its longer shelf life, effective product formulation, and convenience of use, with the solid segment estimated to account for the largest revenue share. For instance, using the powdered Peak BioBoost Supplement with your daily cup of coffee or tea will help you have better bowel movements by easing your concerns about constipation and gas. FOS supports the growth and maintenance of advantageous bacteria in the gut microbiome, which is why it is particularly useful for gut health, according to a Canadian Society of Intestinal Research (CSIR) study on the subject.

Based on their intended use, fructooligosaccharides (FOS) have separate markets for infant formulas, food and drink, animal feed, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals. The segment of baby formulations is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the projected period due to the benefits of prebiotics for gut health, infection prevention, neurodevelopment, and cognitive performance. For instance, prebiotics are included in infant formula because, per a study, they are present in breast milk and have an impact on an infant's GI flora. Compared to infants fed ordinary formula, those who received FOS supplements had lower stools with a better frequency and regularity as well as more bifidobacteria in their intestines.

On June 9, 2022, Tate & Lyle successfully closed the acquisition of Quantum Hi-Tech, a sizable prebiotic dietary fibre company in Guangdong, China. By discovering, creating, and commercialising Falactooligosaccharides (GOS) and Fructooligosaccharides, Quantum (FOS). The company's infrastructure for fortification is strengthened by this purchase, which also elevates the business to a global leader in dietary fibres and expands its market presence in China and Asia.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Fructooligosaccharide market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Fructooligosaccharide market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Companies profiled in the global Fructooligosaccharide market:

Prebiotin, Beneo-Orafti SA, Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing SA, Quantum Hi-Tech, Shadong Bailong Chuangyua, CJ CheilJedang, GTC Nutrition, Jarrow Formulas, Victory Biology Engineering Co. Ltd, Beghin Meiji, Ingredion Incorporated, and Cargill Inc.

The global Fructooligosaccharide market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Fructooligosaccharide market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Fructooligosaccharide market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fructooligosaccharide market based on source, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Sucrose

Inulin

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Animal Feed

Food & Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

The Global Fructooligosaccharide Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Fructooligosaccharide market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Fructooligosaccharide Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Fructooligosaccharide market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Fructooligosaccharide market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Fructooligosaccharide market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Fructooligosaccharide market and its key segments?

