Trade Credit Insurance Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

Global Trade Credit Insurance Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.6% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Trade Credit Insurance Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global trade credit insurance market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like component, enterprise size, coverages, industry vertical, application, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 8.6%
Trade credit insurance offers various advantages to organisations which is leading to its heightened application across numerous sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and energy and utilities, among others. Trade credit insurance protects a firm against bad debts, fulfils the requirements of working capital, and manages non-performing assets for greater productivity in credit card management.
Food and beverage sector, for instance, is prone to financial risks owing to potential supply chain disruptions, fluctuation of environment, and taste change of customers. In this regard, the increasing application of trade credit insurance to protect food and beverage companies from the risk of bankruptcy is driving the trade credit insurance market. In addition, financial losses in the food sector can lead to job losses of producers, manufacturers, suppliers, processor, and distributors, which is further escalating the dependence on trade credit insurance.
Trade credit insurance is also gaining traction in the automotive sector in order to provide financial assistance to small and new automotive firms. Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in the emergence of new automotive brands and businesses, is expected to fuel the trade credit insurance market. Furthermore, the increasing financial awareness through various digital modes are expected to bolster the market dynamics in the coming years.
Trade Credit Insurance Industry Definition and Major Segments
Trade credit insurance, also known as debtor insurance, is defined as a process of assisting businesses by reimbursing the money lost by the inability of customers to pay. The price of trade credit insurance depends upon the customer base of an organisation, creditworthiness, and risk. Through this method, an organisation can improve their risk management, which is a crucial advantage driving the trade credit insurance market growth.
Based on component, the market is segmented into:
Product
Services
On the basis of enterprise size, the market is divided into:
Large
Medium
Small
Others
By coverages, the market is segmented into:
Whole Turnover Coverage
Single Buyer Coverage
Based on industry vertical, the market is categorised into:
Food and Beverages
IT and Telecom
Metals and Mining
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Automotive
Others
On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into:
Domestic
International
Based on region, the market can be categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Trade Credit Insurance Market Trends
The key trends in the global trade credit insurance market include the technological advancements across various end use sectors including automotive and IT and telecom, which are altering the relative pricing and expanding the chances of business profitability. For instance, self-driving cars in the automotive sector are expected to gain traction leading to an expanded customer base, which in turn is likely to propel the demand for trade credit insurance.
Entry of new and dynamic businesses across various sectors is a crucial trend in the trade credit insurance market which is witnessing a heightened application to boost the efficiency of financial management and risk assessment. The increasing penetration of modern high end technological assistance, such as artificial intelligence, mobile application, machine learning, and Internet of Things, among others, are pushing the scalability of trade credit insurance.
In geographical terms, Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share in the market, which is being driven by a wave of entrepreneurship emerging across developing economies such as India and China. In addition, the favourable policies of the governments in the region aimed towards providing security and stability to the emerging businesses are further providing impetus to the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the trade credit insurance market report are:
American International Group, Inc
Aon plc
Atradius N.V.
Credendo – Export Credit Agency
Euler Hermes SA
QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd.
Others
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
