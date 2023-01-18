According to CMi Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Size, Forecast & Share Surpass US$ 36,241.24 Mn By 2030

The Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market was at US$ 5,449.23 Mn in 2021 and is growing to US$ 36,241.24 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 18%, 2022 - 2030.

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market was estimated at USD 5,449.23 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 36,241.24 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 18% between 2022 and 2030.

Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market: Overview

Open-source platforms help in collecting information regarding individuals from free, public sources. This commonly refers to the data available, but not limited to, on the internet. Further, this can include magazines, newspapers, public libraries, or press releases. Open-Source Intelligence can also include information gathered via other communication sources. Open-Source Intelligence makes use of this information for detecting and analyzing threats to national security.

Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market: Growth Drivers

The rising need for gathering data available from public sources with the objective to gain crucial business insights is bolstering the market for Open-Source Intelligence. Further, open-source helps businesses to gain an in-depth understanding of various strategies adopted by competitors and take effective decisions based on them. This may include decisions regarding expansion, mergers, new product launches, etc. In addition, cyber intelligence is becoming an effective tool for analyzing data to track criminals’ digital footprints, industrial espionage, cyber threats against national security, and control terrorism.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 18% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market size was valued at around USD 5,449.23 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 36,241.24 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on technique, the security analytics segment was estimated to show maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on end-use segmentation, the cyber security organizations segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) On the basis of region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Landscape

North America is expected to hold a noteworthy share in the Open-Source Intelligence market. The growth is fueled by the rising adoption of Open-Source Intelligence in various organizations in the US and Canada. Government initiatives for cybersecurity and increasing cybercrimes in the region are key factors bolstering market growth. Further, advancements in the research & development of Open-Source Intelligence are further expected to accelerate the market demand during the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a CAGR of over 25% during 2022-2030. The rising investments in web intelligence, cyber security, and data analytics are propelling the Open-Source Intelligence market. Further, the digitalization of various industries and government offices is a significant supporting factor to market growth.

Key Players

Alfresco Software, Inc.
Siemens AG
Maltego Technologies
Expert System S.p.A.
Google LLC
IPS S.p.A.
Digital Clues
NetSentries Technologies FZCO
Recorded Future, Inc.
Palantir Technologies
Thales Group

The Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market is segmented as follows:

By Technique

Text Analytics
Social Media Analytics
Video Analytics
Security Analytics
Geospatial Analytics
Others

By End User

Law Enforcement Agencies
Government Intelligence Agencies
Military & Defense Intelligence Agencies
Financial Services
Cyber Security Organizations
Private Specialized Business
Others

By Geography

North America

The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa

