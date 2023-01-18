Local Chicago Woman Makes Directorial Debut in HBO Max’s South Side
From Second City to South Side....Britt Boardman is a True Windy City Girl
Britt has a knack for directing comedy and, when I think about some of my favorite moments from season three, her episode has so many of them.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Second City to South Side, that's the path Chicago's own Britt Boardman has taken, and it has paid off. Boardman recently made her directorial debut in South Side, launching her career all the way from Hollywood Production Assistant to sitting in the director's chair.
'It's continually such an honor to work with Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin. They are huge masters in the business. They have written for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and are the creators of this extraordinary show, alongside the talented Sultan Salahuddin and EP/Director Michael Blieden."
Boardman's path to success started in the Windy City, where she started in the teen improv and sketch comedy programs at Second City. She later went on to work as a Script Supervisor and Production Assistant on numerous Hollywood sets, including working alongside Ron Howard on the film, "The Dilemma." Her directorial debut was for an episode titled "DJ Alderman," which debuted on South Side's Season 3 in December 2022.
Adds Diallo Riddle: "We had the honor of having Brittany be an amazing Script Supervisor on the first two seasons of the show. Her comments and the things that she noticed in video village were always extremely helpful, so when we went looking for additional directors in season three, we felt like she was more than capable. She has a knack for directing comedy and, when I think about some of my favorite moments from season three, her episode has so many of them."
Showrunners Salahuddin and Riddle have stated that South Side was created to portray both the joy and funny truths that come from south side of Chicago, where Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin grew up. The show is set in Englewood and features local actors and production members, including Boardman. The show has won critical acclaim and both Riddle and Salahuddin also earned an NAACP Image Award for their directing on South Side.
The series moved to HBO Max for its second season on November 11, 2021, making the series a "Max Original".
