Global launch of Vienna Center for Management Innovation on 24 Jan 2023

Vienna Center for Management Innovation – a global powerhouse for management innovation will be launched on January 24 at 4:00–5:30 PM CET.

There is a kind of magic in every beginning – which protects us and helps us to live.”
— Hermann Hesse (“Stufen”)
VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vienna Center for Management Innovation – a global powerhouse for management innovation will be launched globally on January 24 at 4:00–5:30 PM CET. Vienna Center for Management Innovation is envisioned as a ground-breaking global hub, think-tank, and catalyst for creative management experiment, with one overriding aim: to help solve the world’s problems by taking management to newer heights. Established as a not-for-profit in Austria, the Vienna Center will support the flagship annual Global Peter Drucker Forum.

At the global launch, Richard Straub, Founder and President of the Drucker Forum, will talk about the mission of the Center and its role as content engine and creative source for the annual flagship, Global Peter Drucker Forum.

Michele Zanini, co-founder with Gary Hamel of The Human Movement, will deliver keynotes.

Johan Roos, Senior Advisor to the Drucker Forum, will deliver a new research approach. He will guide the Topic Leadership Circles (TLCs). The first TLC will deal with ‘Digital Humanism’ and the second will tackle ‘Risk & Uncertainty’.

Drucker Forum program curator, Julia Kirby will introduce Vienna Center’s newly formed High Level Scientific Council, which includes iconic management thinkers such as Philip Kotler, Rita McGrath and John Seely Brown.

Through its various projects and programs, Vienna Center will grow a dynamic new ecosystem for management research and development, supply early prompts and alerts for new content.

Wondering how you can engage with the Center – either individually or as an institution? Register now for free access to 90 minutes full of insights, with time for Q&A. The kick-off is scheduled virtually, on January 24 at 4:00–5:30 PM CET.

Yavnika Khanna
Drucker Forum
Yavnika.khanna@druckersociety.eu
Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world's leading management conference, dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as the "Father of Management. The Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna, Austria and is put on by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. The first Global Peter Drucker Forum was held on 19 November 2009, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Peter Drucker. In 2022, the conference will redefine "performance that matters", in the wake of COVID and explore how to realize more of our inherent human potential to drive it

