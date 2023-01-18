Global launch of Vienna Center for Management Innovation on 24 Jan 2023
Vienna Center for Management Innovation – a global powerhouse for management innovation will be launched on January 24 at 4:00–5:30 PM CET.
There is a kind of magic in every beginning – which protects us and helps us to live.”VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vienna Center for Management Innovation – a global powerhouse for management innovation will be launched globally on January 24 at 4:00–5:30 PM CET. Vienna Center for Management Innovation is envisioned as a ground-breaking global hub, think-tank, and catalyst for creative management experiment, with one overriding aim: to help solve the world’s problems by taking management to newer heights. Established as a not-for-profit in Austria, the Vienna Center will support the flagship annual Global Peter Drucker Forum.
— Hermann Hesse (“Stufen”)
At the global launch, Richard Straub, Founder and President of the Drucker Forum, will talk about the mission of the Center and its role as content engine and creative source for the annual flagship, Global Peter Drucker Forum.
Michele Zanini, co-founder with Gary Hamel of The Human Movement, will deliver keynotes.
Johan Roos, Senior Advisor to the Drucker Forum, will deliver a new research approach. He will guide the Topic Leadership Circles (TLCs). The first TLC will deal with ‘Digital Humanism’ and the second will tackle ‘Risk & Uncertainty’.
Drucker Forum program curator, Julia Kirby will introduce Vienna Center’s newly formed High Level Scientific Council, which includes iconic management thinkers such as Philip Kotler, Rita McGrath and John Seely Brown.
Through its various projects and programs, Vienna Center will grow a dynamic new ecosystem for management research and development, supply early prompts and alerts for new content.
Wondering how you can engage with the Center – either individually or as an institution? Register now for free access to 90 minutes full of insights, with time for Q&A. The kick-off is scheduled virtually, on January 24 at 4:00–5:30 PM CET.
Yavnika Khanna
Drucker Forum
Yavnika.khanna@druckersociety.eu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube