VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT IDEAS FROM GARDENUITY HELP SUPPORT WELLNESS AND MENTAL HEALTH
Show loved ones you are “mint to be together” or help friends escape to a tropical garden with affordable gifts that drive wellness
Valentine’s Day is a great time to focus on the wellness of people you care about. Being around and nurturing plants at home or at work elevates mood and drives overall wellness.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With inflation, layoffs, natural disasters, political and social unrest, and a seemingly endless list of life challenges, Valentine’s Day 2023 couldn’t come at a better time. Friends and loved ones facing mounting stressors need to know someone cares, and more so, that someone has their wellness and mental health in mind for more than just one day. That’s where Gardenuity.com comes in.
— Gardenuity CEO Donna Letier
Gardenuity is a women-founded and led garden experience company that was established in 2017, and today is a leader in the “gardening for wellness” movement, which relies on science-backed evidence that clearly shows plants and gardening—indoors or outdoors—can provide a host of physical and mental wellness benefits. The company brings gardens and gardening experiences to consumers nationwide at home in urban and suburban settings, as well as corporate workplaces where employers are looking for ways to bring wellness to their employees wherever they live and work.
“Valentine’s Day is a great time to focus on the wellness of people you care about whether spouses, partners, friends, co-workers, or anyone else who makes your life better,” said Gardenuity Chief Executive Officer Donna Letier. “It’s been proven in study after study that being around and nurturing plants at home or at work elevates mood, can have a host of physical advantages, and drives overall wellness, something we all need to pay attention to, especially in these challenging times.
“At Gardenuity, we provide an easy way to give the gifts of gardens and plants at affordable price points, and we provide virtual support to help people nurture their plants after they arrive so they can thrive.”
For Valentine’s Day 2023, Gardenuity has a wide array of plant and garden gifts that are unique, including:
• “Mint to be Together” Gardenuity Mint Garden: In all its varieties, mint is treasured by cooks and bartenders, beloved by gardeners, and cherished for its medicinal uses. Four fully rooted mint plants come along with a 3-gallon, reusable grow bag embroidered with the words “Mint Garden.” Also included is everything necessary for the garden to thrive, including growing media, plant nutrients, and a Grow Pro Membership for the recipient that brings data-driven and science-backed insights and suggestions on how to let nature nurture those you care about. The Mint Garden is $78, including shipping.
• “Nano” Tropical Gardenuity Desktop Garden: Smaller than a coffee cup, the Nano is a white ceramic planter with a matching coaster that makes the perfect tabletop or desktop accessory and delivers all the mental health benefits of nature to your friends and loved ones on a small scale. Nano Comes with a fully-rooted Bella Palm plant, a mister, and a Grow Pro Membership. The Nano Garden is $40 including shipping and is intended to thrive indoors.
• “History of Love” Gardenuity Amaryllis: The easiest flowering bulb that requires no planting, watering or care is the Amaryllis. This is an oversize, double bloomer that is guaranteed to flower in a choice of red wax with red and white bloom or white wax with pink and white bloom. The word Amaryllis comes from the Greek word “amarysso,” which means “to sparkle.” Greek mythology has it that these blooms signified the love between the maiden Amaryllis and the shepherd Alteo, making this the perfect Valentine’s Day gift at just $26 including shipping.
All gifts have the option of including a custom message to your Valentine. As a special touch, Gardenuity handwrites these messages. Gardenuity orders must be made by February 9 to reach recipients in time for Valentine’s Day with regular shipping. Customers may also order until 5 p.m. Eastern as late as February 12 with expedited shipping.
About Gardenuity: Gardening for Good
Gardenuity, founded in 2017 by Donna Letier and Julie Eggers, is a technology enabled business bringing gardens and gardening experiences into the health and wellness category. The company delivers customized container gardens and gardening experiences to consumers and corporations across the country. Based in Dallas, Gardenuity is a recognized leader in gardening for wellness, helping individuals and organizations improve well-being, performance, mental health, and nutritional wellness. With its patent pending Match technology platform, custom garden kits, and garden experiences, the company has celebrated over 3 million harvests, meaning customers who have gardens with Gardenuity have harvested more than 3 million times combined. Gardenuity has also led more than 3,000 events and experiences, and worked with more than 500 companies including leading names such as Cigna, Marsh McLennan Agency, Salesforce, Uber, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Walmart, JPMorgan Chase, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), KPMG, and Microsoft.
Anne Roman
Gardenuity
+1 419-708-5171
media@gardenuity.com