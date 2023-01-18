VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT IDEAS FROM GARDENUITY HELP SUPPORT WELLNESS AND MENTAL HEALTH

Gardenuity Valentine's gift idea: gorgeous blooming Amaryllis Is your love "mint to be?" Then send the Mint Garden from Gardenuity for Valentine's Day Send a bit of the tropics to your Valentine with Gardenuity's Nano Garden

Show loved ones you are “mint to be together” or help friends escape to a tropical garden with affordable gifts that drive wellness

Valentine’s Day is a great time to focus on the wellness of people you care about. Being around and nurturing plants at home or at work elevates mood and drives overall wellness.” — Gardenuity CEO Donna Letier