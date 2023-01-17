COVID Testing Encouraged Before Arriving for Spring 2023 Semester

University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon Marinopoulos sent the following email to the campus community today:

As we prepare for the start of the Spring 2023 semester, I write to remind you of the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines currently in effect.

Masks are a significant defense against the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, so wearing a high-quality mask is recommended while indoors for added protection. Masks are required in all patient care areas, including the UHC. Special Health Conditions: Individuals with a weakened or compromised immune system are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19. If you are unvaccinated and have a weakened or compromised immune system, you are at the highest risk for contracting and becoming severely ill from the virus. We strongly recommend consulting with your personal physician and following CDC guidance for immunocompromised individuals.

Our decisions regarding COVID-19 campus protocols continue to be guided by the careful monitoring of COVID-19 in our local community and by campus and local health officials. We are focused on reducing virus transmission on our campus to minimize its impact on our learning and working environment.

As always, we appreciate everyone’s collective work to keep ourselves and each other safe, and look forward to a healthy 2023!

Sincerely,