Fairfax India Announces the Passing of Board Member Alan Horn

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) regrettably announces the passing of Alan Horn, who served as an Independent Board Member on the Company’s Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee. Alan was a seasoned and devoted company executive who joined Rogers Communications in 1990 and worked in a variety of executive roles and served on various Rogers boards (including as Chair) for more than 25 years.

Alan served on the board of Fairfax India and was Chair of the Audit Committee since the Company’s inception in 2014. Alan also served on the board of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited from 2008 to 2019 as an Independent Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee. “We are extremely fortunate to have had the privilege of Alan’s wisdom and guidance on the boards of Fairfax India and Fairfax Financial for over a decade. We benefitted greatly from Alan’s business acumen, strategic guidance and commitment to excellence. Alan was a trusted advisor and dear friend of the Fairfax family,” said Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India.

The Board of Directors of Fairfax India will begin the process of identifying a highly qualified candidate to fulfill the role of independent director.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Fairfax India and the entire Fairfax family, I want to express our most heartfelt condolences to the Horn family,” said Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India.

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

