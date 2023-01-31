Shelton Haynes and Akeem Jamal are Bringing Pickleball to Roosevelt Island in 2023

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation is breaking ground on a new pickleball court in 2023. Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation has been managing the island since 1984

Shelton Haynes, the CEO of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation plans to break ground on new pickleball courts behind the current Sportspark complex.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shelton J. Haynes administration has been quietly transforming Roosevelt Island with huge investments in infrastructure, erecting awe-inspiring art installations, improving public parks and overall spaces, and providing meaningful programs for the Roosevelt Island community. Haynes, President and CEO of Roosevelt Island Operating Committee (RIOC), was able to do so by reshaping the organization and building a talented top-notch team at RIOC. Now that the foundation was laid, a missing component was elevating Roosevelt Island’s public profile for New York City residents and tourists alike.

Akeem H. Jamal, who took office in late 2022 as the Assistant Vice President of Communications and Government Affairs at RIOC, shares in Haynes’ goal of putting Roosevelt island on the map and together they are taking big steps toward realizing that goal by breaking ground on a new pickleball court that will be located behind the island’s existing Sportspark complex.

“Roosevelt Island has always been a premier destination attracting people from all over, and today we are making a critical investment to support our commitment to improving the quality of life for our island community,” said Haynes.

“Recently there has been a high demand for a pickleball court from the community. You spoke, I listened, and I am proud to say — promise made, promise kept. A special thank-you to Capital Planning and Projects Director Prince Shah and his team for working diligently to bring this project to fruition.”

“Thanks to the forward-thinking of this administration, we are heading into 2023 making great strides to provide the community with another highly demanded recreational outlet,” stated Director of Capital Planning & Projects Prince Shah. “I have no doubt the addition of a pickleball court will be just as popular here as in other areas across the city. I couldn’t be more excited about what’s in store in the new year!"

About Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation

In 1984, New York State formed the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation public benefit corporation to plan, design, develop, operate, secure, and maintain the 2-mile-long island. RIOC’s mission is to enhance the island's residential community while focusing on environmentally friendly ways to maintain and enhance the network of island roads, parks, buildings, and public transportation, including the aerial tramway that’s become a tourist destination for many visitors to New York City.