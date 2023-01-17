Submit Release
Governor to Announce Tax Relief Agenda

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will announce the introduction of his tax relief priority bills on Wednesday, January 18 at 8:30 a.m. Governor Pillen will be joined by the state senators who will be introducing the bills.

 

What: Tax relief agenda announcement

 

When: 8:30-9 a.m. CT on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

 

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

 

Who: Governor Jim Pillen and state senators

 

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/liveAn audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398.  When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.

 

