Diversified Search Group Acquires Yardstick Management

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the world and consistently recognized by Forbes as a top 10 firm in the U.S., announced today that it has acquired Yardstick Management, a nationally-recognized and leading Black-owned management consulting and executive search firm.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Yardstick Management brings extensive expertise in management consulting and data-driven business solutions. Yardstick’s well-regarded team of experts has an unparalleled track record of providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion consulting and solutions, and executive search expertise to organizations across multiple industries. Their clients span hundreds of companies, nonprofit and social impact organizations, and higher education institutions.

Since its founding in 2012, Yardstick has made notable impact on increasing diversity and equity in business. It was recently named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business in Management Consulting list, recognized globally by the Real Leaders Impact Award 2023 as the #1 Black-owned Professional Services firm, and is a 2022 Best of Georgia® winner for Business Consulting Firms by the Georgia Business Journal.

“With this acquisition, we are continuing to advance Diversified Search Group’s purpose and decades-long commitment to investing in our clients’ long-term success as they respond to the evolving environment with a focus on innovation, resiliency, and growth,” says Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “Yardstick offers unmatched expertise and scalable, actionable solutions to clients who are looking to create more inclusive cultures and achieve higher levels of engagement and performance.”

Founded in 1974, Diversified Search Group is an industry leader with a 50-year track record of working across multiple sectors to identify and place leaders in the boardroom, C-suite and executive ranks of Fortune 500 and mid-market companies, healthcare, nonprofit and social impact organizations, and education institutions.

“We are beyond thrilled for the opportunity to join forces with Diversified Search Group, an organization that is aligned with our values and shares our mission to level the playing field for marginalized communities," says Ebbie Parsons, III, Founder and Managing Partner of Yardstick Management. "We are looking forward to scaling the firm’s practices globally and with the backing and support of Diversified Search Group, we are certain to make this growth a reality.”

As a part of this acquisition, Yardstick Management Institute will also be part of Diversified Search Group. The program convenes leaders across multiple sectors and disciplines to address issues impacting leadership and DE&I while providing actionable and practical approaches to fostering inclusive leadership and more equitable workplaces. This adds to Diversified Search Group’s commitment to helping clients navigate the evolving leadership landscape in dynamic, transformational times and builds upon the firm’s 2022 acquisition of the Executive Women’s Forum, the pioneer professional membership organization for women in cybersecurity, IT risk management, and privacy.

“We are fortunate to have Ebbie and his distinguished team join Diversified Search Group. This acquisition marks an exciting next step on our strategic growth trajectory and builds on our foundation and track record of broadening the ranks,” says Judith von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair of Diversified Search Group. “We look forward to joining forces and continuing to help our clients meet their business priorities of today, while preparing for the demands of the future.”

