MIAMI, FL - Fullei Fresh is voluntarily recalling Alfalfa Sprouts due to the detection of Shiga toxin producing E.coli (STEC.) Shiga toxin producing E.coli is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. Symptoms of infection may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. The illness primarily impacts elderly individuals, children, and people with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill.

STEC is a bacterial strain that is not part of our routine microbial testing conducted in compliance with the FDA’s Produce Safety Rule Subpart M on every lot we produce. It was detected upon sampling of finished product by the FDA.

There have been no known illnesses reported to date in connection with this product.

The affected Fullei Fresh brand alfalfa sprout lot number is 336. They were shipped to distributors and retailers in Florida between December 9-23, 2022. No other lots or products are affected.

The lot numbers are printed on the 8 ounce retail packs and on 5 lb. bulk cardboard boxes in the barcode (the last 3 digits being 336.) Pictures are attached.

Should you be in possession of these products, please discard.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration and the Florida Department of Agriculture.

If you require further information, please contact sales@fulleifresh.com or (305) 758-3880 Monday through Friday between 8:00 AM and 4:00PM EST.

