Mathematica Recognized as 2023 Economic Justice Advocate Award Winner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathematica was recently honored by CEO Connection® as a recipient of their 2023 Economic Justice Advocate Award. This award recognizes companies that are influencing change, innovation, and standards for excellence, while making equal opportunity in their companies and communities a way of life, not just a slogan.
“We are committed to using our diverse skills, talents and experiences to build a more equitable and just world,” says Dawnavan Davis, chief equity and inclusion officer at Mathematica. “This award highlights the progress we continue to make on our journey to drive the transformation and impact we seek in our business practices; employee, client, and partner experiences; and the various communities and sectors served by our work.”
CEO Connection® evaluated award-winning companies on board diversity, C-suite diversity, supply chain diversity, workforce diversity, and community engagement.
“Business leaders have the opportunity to impact not only the businesses they lead but also the communities in which they live and work,” says Kenneth Beck, chief executive officer of CEO Connection®. “The 2023 Mid-Market Economic Justice Award winners set an amazing example for others, and they do it because it is the right thing to do, not just because it makes good business sense.”
Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are Mathematica’s “North Star,” guiding our mission to improve public well-being. The start of 2023 finds the company well on its way toward implementing its DEI strategic plan. The plan sets a clear direction for Mathematica’s DEI goals, actions, and expected outcomes to position it to continue making meaningful impacts in the coming years.
Visit www.ceoconnection.com/economic-justice/ for the complete list of winners.
About Mathematica
Mathematica is a research and data analytics consultancy driven by a mission to improve well-being for people and communities. We innovate at the intersection of data science, social science, and technology to translate big questions into deep insights. Collaborating with decision makers and changemakers, we’re reimagining the way the world collects, analyzes, and applies data to solve urgent challenges.
About CEO Connection
CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Designed to provide you with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEOC connects you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and solutions to the unique challenges you face! With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for you. For more information, visit CEO Connection, and stay connected on Twitter @CEOConnection, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Deric Joyner
