Fujifilm Partners with Gooten to Enable Businesses to Expand Print-On-Demand Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Imaging Division, announces the official launch of the Fujifilm Print-on-Demand Hub in collaboration with Gooten, an on-demand fulfillment provider that brings Fujifilm’s print and imaging solutions to businesses of all sizes. The collaboration, announced in the summer of 2022, is now fully operational and ready to satisfy online merchants' print-on-demand (POD) product needs by connecting them with Fujifilm’s wide product array and the company’s advanced production and logistics capabilities.

As part of this collaboration, Fujifilm’s extensive product catalog, combined with Gooten’s industry-leading POD solutions, allows small-to-midsize businesses and online merchants to provide seamless fulfillment of Fujifilm’s diverse, high-quality products without the need to hold inventory or secure extensive startup capital. The Fujifilm Print-on-Demand Hub offers a “one-stop shop” approach, featuring a wide variety of products in several categories, including drinkware, wall décor, blankets and apparel, prints and cards, ornaments, home office decorations, and accessories.

“Fujifilm has a global reputation for quality complemented by a robust POD product portfolio,” said Bing Liem, president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Businesses demand reliable services that scale to meet their needs. By leveraging our infrastructure and with our new POD services, in partnership with Gooten, Fujifilm can now bring the same services that have been trusted by the world’s largest retailers to online merchants of any size.”

Fujifilm is one of only a few POD manufacturers with a global footprint, the benefits of which include a robust supply chain and logistic network that enhances reliability, consistency, and speed of producing and delivering products to customers.

“We’re confident that Fujifilm’s impressive impact in the print and imaging industry— having produced tens of millions of items on-demand since we began manufacturing personalized products more than 20 years ago - combined with Gooten’s advanced on-demand fulfillment technology platform, will allow online merchants of any size to take their business to the next level”, said Liem.

“As a global leader in the on-demand manufacturing space, we are incredibly excited to deliver Gooten’s eCommerce solution, in collaboration with Fujifilm’s renowned printing and imaging infrastructure, to online merchants of all sizes and industries,” said Maddy Alcala, president of Gooten. “Equipping visionary brands with best-in-class on-demand fulfillment and technology to scale their business has been and will continue to be our top priority at Gooten — partnering with Fujifilm further supports this mission.”

For more information on how Fujifilm can help small to midsize businesses enhance their POD product portfolio seamlessly, visit https://printondemand-us.fujifilm.com/.

