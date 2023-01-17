HOP ON BOARD VISTAJET TO USHER IN THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong/Singapore, January 17, 2023 – To celebrate Lunar New Year, the world’s first and only global business aviation company VistaJet has partnered with its gastronomy partners, including Shangri-La Singapore and The Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong to provide unique Lunar New Year Experiences, including tossing of the auspicious Lo Hei on board a private jet while cruising at 45,000 feet.

Lo Hei, which in Cantonese means ‘prosperity toss’, is a popular custom during Lunar New Year in Southeast Asia involving the festive Chinese dish Yu Sheng. Shangri-La’s Michelin-star Shang Palace has created special Lunar New Year menus for VistaJet flights from Singapore, selecting the freshest and finest ingredients used in Chinese cuisine, such as abalone, scallops, lobster, coral trout, and suckling pig.

Shang Palace’s executive chef Daniel Cheung says: “A reunion feast during the Lunar New Year is never complete without Yu Sheng, which signifies good luck, prosperity and hope for the coming year.” He says: “It is a symbolic dish, we have incorporated into the VistaJet menu, adding to the festive celebration for the ‘Year of the Rabbit’. It is interesting to inject an interactive dimension to VistaJet’s in-flight dining experience with a Lo Hei,” says Cheung, adding that “it is our pleasure to be collaborating with VistaJet this festive season!”

While VistaJet has partnered with Shangri-La Hotel for flights out of Singapore, it has partnered with The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong’s Michelin-star restaurant Tin Lung Heen for flights out of the territory.

For flights from Hong Kong, enjoy a traditional ‘Yum Cha’ (tea and dim sum), on the world’s highest dining table served by restaurant partner Tin Lung Heen, at The Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong. ‘Yum Cha’ on board a VistaJet flight from Hong Kong includes options such as the Steamed Pork and Shrimp Dumplings with Scallops and Jinhua Ham; and Steamed Alaskan Crab Meat Dumplings Topped with Salmon Roe. Give the ‘Yum Cha’ a sweet ending with a Double-Boiled Superior Bird Nest Served with Coconut Milk, Almond Cream and Syrup.

VistaJet’s unique Lunar New Year gastronomy experiences are further enhanced by unparalleled onboard service. Its international Cabin Hosts are trained by the British Butler Institute and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

“Lunar New Year is a very important period in many parts of Asia,” says VistaJet Chief Commercial Officer, Ian Moore. “Many are taking the opportunity to travel abroad for holidays. With the Chinese border now open, families can go back to China for reunions and corporations can send executives for business again. We are optimistic about the growth prospects for the region in 2023.”

VistaJet has already experienced a large year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in Asia Pacific — its flight traffic across Asia-Pacific grew 65% year-on-year for the first nine months of 2022, driven partly by growth in Southeast Asia. In 2022’s first three quarters, VistaJet posted a 376% year-on-year increase in Singapore flights, and compared to pre-pandemic 2019 figures this is up 40%. For the first three quarters of 2022, flight hours from Hong Kong have experienced 18% year-on-year growth and flight hours are up 20% compared to the first nine months in pre-pandemic 2019.

Vista, the parent company of VistaJet, is the world’s largest on demand provider for private flying with a Member’s fleet of more than 360 aircraft, including the largest fleet of Global 7500 aircraft, the world’s longest-range business jet. VistaJet flies to over 1,900 airports in 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

ENDS

Media Contacts:

VistaJet

Amy Yang

T: +852 2901 0502

E: amy.yang@vistajet.com

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

Attachments