Open Letter to Leaders of CA, Alberta, BC and First Nations in CA from Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Kitsault Energy
KE's multi-energy project is the most sensible—environmentally and economically—to export all of the energy products of Canada to Asia.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The president of Kitsault Energy (KE), Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, PhD, will be attending the BC Energy Forum in Prince George, BC, Canada, January 17-19, 2023.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
For the past 10 years, KE has been proposing a Multi-Energy, Dedicated Energy Corridor from northeast BC to northwest BC, to Kitsault/Observatory Inlet north of Prince Rupert, BC, Canada, with a dedicated Energy Port/Export Terminal.
This project is the most sensible—environmentally and economically—to export all of the energy products of Canada to Asia. It is significantly less expensive than all other energy projects that are currently under development and would have the least impact on the environment.
KE is a multi-energy, green energy company in producing/exporting LNG/Butanol from Natural Gas Feedstock, Hydrogen, Bio Fuels and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). A dedicated floating terminal/port can be established at the Observatory Inlet 25 KM south of Kitsault, BC, Canada. Kitsault serves as the housing for staff accommodation with a built in town that includes recreational facilities.
Butanol, used in Russia as 100 octane fuel in diesel/gasoline automobiles/trucks, can reduce the transportation pollution by 60% or more. It is similar to ethanol, methanol, etc. and can be used as an alternative to CNG, LNG, diesel, gasoline and propane. It is less expensive to produce, transport, receive and distribute to any terminal/port or current gasoline station and does not require a dedicated expensive infrastructure to receive or export. The engines or power plants require little or no modification.
KE, in partnership with TeamBest Global and Best Cure Foundation, will establish Best Cure Proactive Preventive, Primary Care and Wellness and Medical Centers, in a Hub-and-Spoke Model with Express and Mobile Clinics along the pipeline routes. In addition, the partnership will also establish and operate vocational schools/training centers and offer jobs to First Nation Aboriginals.
KE has customers for all of the energy products and is in the process of seeking further cooperation from the First Nation communities, provincial and Federal Government leaders, and others, while raising the needed funds for the protects, design, development and completion to benefit everyone in Canada and globally.
Please feel free to contact Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran at krish@teambest.com. Thanks a million, have a fantastic safe and healthy week and a very successful BC Energy Forum in Prince George, BC, Canada.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information about Kitsault Energy, please visit:
http://www.kitsaultenergy.com/press/
http://www.kitsaultenergy.com/about_present.html
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit
http://www.teambest.com/10_04_2022_Rethinking_Medicine_Invite_TX-FINAL.pdf
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
Krishnan Suthanthiran
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here