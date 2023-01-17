Lunar NYC Inc., also known as Lunar New Year Celebration™ Sponsors and Raises a Total of $15,000 for the Asian American Business Development Center’s Lunar New Year Celebration at Federal Hall in New York City on January 20th, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar NYC Inc., also known as Lunar New Year Celebration™, also known as (“LunarNYC”) is pleased to announce that it has donated, sponsored, and raised a total of $15,000 for the Asian American Business Development Center’s (AABDC) 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration at Federal Hall in New York City on Friday, January 20th, 2023.



Founder and CEO of LunarNYC, Jay Jiang Yu commented, "Celebrating the Lunar New Year in 2023 and uplifting the Asian-American community is in our culture at Lunar New Year Celebration™, like it is in our name. As such, we have decided to donate and sponsor this year’s Asian American Business Development Center’s Lunar New Year Celebration, and have sponsored and raised a total of $15,000 for the event and organization.”

The Asian American Business Development Center was established by John Wang in New York City in1994 to promote greater recognition of the contribution made by Asian American businesses and Asian American individuals to the general economy. It aims to raise the representation of Asian Americans in corporate leadership, increase the numbers of Asian American women in senior roles, and advocate for economic equity for all minority-owned small businesses.

Figure 1 - In 2021 Jay Jiang Yu was honored and recognized as one of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business

Previously, in 2021 Jay Jiang Yu was honored and recognized as one of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business at Cipriani on Wall Street.

AABDC’s Founder and President John Wang commented, “We are very grateful for the tireless efforts of LunarNYC to be one of the leading sponsors for the upcoming celebration of the Year of the Rabbit. I would also like to thank Jay Jiang Yu, one of 2021’s Top 50 Outstanding Asian Americans in Business, for taking part in our annual celebration and for his dedication to uplifting Asian heritage in America.”

About Lunar New Year Celebration™ (LunarNYC):

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, Lunar New Year Celebration™ (LunarNYC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to empower Youth and to aide our local communities during difficult times. LunarNYC helps nurture these young individuals through sports and education, while promoting Diversity, Love, Unity, Peace and Prosperity. We empower and cultivate these young minds by putting together educational activities, global conferences, lectures, forums, concerts, food festivals, pageants, mentoring, and special sporting events.

