Celebrate Black History Month with a Special Black Millionaires Conference Led By Dr. Savoy Brummer on February 4th
EINPresswire.com/ -- The doctor, entrepreneur, and film producer is hosting a special business conference to celebrate black excellence and promote financial literacy within the black community.
Black history month is a special time for the African-American community in the United States. The annual observance runs throughout February, honoring the triumphs and struggles of the African-American community throughout the history of the United States.
Dr. Savoy Brummer plans to celebrate black history month spectacularly this February by giving back to his community. Most economists and academics agree that financial literacy contributes to wealth disparity. Unfortunately, the African-American community is the most marginalized regarding financial literacy. Research shows a significant disparity in financial literacy between white Americans and African-Americans.
Dr. Savoy Brummer aims to remedy that by providing knowledge and education to his community with ten other black millionaires, including James Hill, Cameron Webb, and Travis Mack. The conference comes at a good time, especially since economists have predicted another worldwide recession might soon follow, as evidenced by the forty-year high inflation in the United States.
The free business conference will touch upon numerous important financial topics, including how black families can navigate the recession while preserving their wealth. It’ll also cover other topics like entrepreneurship, family business, investing, and digital marketing.
Dr. Savoy Brummer is a qualified choice to lead the conference. He became a doctor after graduating from the top medical school in the country and doing his residency at an Ivy League school. In addition to being an award-winning physician, he also got involved in production and filmmaking during the pandemic. Eventually, it led him to work on high-profile, Oscar-nominated projects like King Richard. He has also served on the Board of Directors for notable foundations and community boards like Planned Parenthood and The Emergency Medicine Foundation.
In conversation with us, Dr. Savoy Brummer shared, “I’m honored to be a part of the line-up for the Black Millionaires Conference on February 4th in Atlanta. I’ve learned many things over my illustrious career that have placed me in a unique position as a black man and entrepreneur to share my wealth of knowledge with my community. I hope to help young black people understand their potential and actualize it. I’m also hoping that my experiences can help black families navigate trying times, especially since we loom on the verge of another recession. Uplifting your community requires sharing and communicating. That’s what I plan to do at the Black Millionaires conference. I urge everyone to attend because being in the same room as ten black millionaires who made it is bound to raise some interesting conversations, valuable insights, and perhaps some inspiration.”
Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested in attending the Black Millionaires conference can sign up for tickets through Black Millionaires’ official Instagram page.
About Dr. Savoy Brummer
Savoy Brummer is a doctor, entrepreneur, and film producer. Dr. Brummer grew up in tough circumstances in Arkansas. However, a lifetime of hard work and dedication helped him actualize his potential and reach great heights. Today, Dr. Brummer is an award-winning physician and a renowned entrepreneur. In addition, he’s also quickly becoming one of the most recognizable producers in Hollywood.
Contact Savoy Brummer
Website: https://www.savoybrummer.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesavvydoc/
Savoy Brummer
Black history month is a special time for the African-American community in the United States. The annual observance runs throughout February, honoring the triumphs and struggles of the African-American community throughout the history of the United States.
Dr. Savoy Brummer plans to celebrate black history month spectacularly this February by giving back to his community. Most economists and academics agree that financial literacy contributes to wealth disparity. Unfortunately, the African-American community is the most marginalized regarding financial literacy. Research shows a significant disparity in financial literacy between white Americans and African-Americans.
Dr. Savoy Brummer aims to remedy that by providing knowledge and education to his community with ten other black millionaires, including James Hill, Cameron Webb, and Travis Mack. The conference comes at a good time, especially since economists have predicted another worldwide recession might soon follow, as evidenced by the forty-year high inflation in the United States.
The free business conference will touch upon numerous important financial topics, including how black families can navigate the recession while preserving their wealth. It’ll also cover other topics like entrepreneurship, family business, investing, and digital marketing.
Dr. Savoy Brummer is a qualified choice to lead the conference. He became a doctor after graduating from the top medical school in the country and doing his residency at an Ivy League school. In addition to being an award-winning physician, he also got involved in production and filmmaking during the pandemic. Eventually, it led him to work on high-profile, Oscar-nominated projects like King Richard. He has also served on the Board of Directors for notable foundations and community boards like Planned Parenthood and The Emergency Medicine Foundation.
In conversation with us, Dr. Savoy Brummer shared, “I’m honored to be a part of the line-up for the Black Millionaires Conference on February 4th in Atlanta. I’ve learned many things over my illustrious career that have placed me in a unique position as a black man and entrepreneur to share my wealth of knowledge with my community. I hope to help young black people understand their potential and actualize it. I’m also hoping that my experiences can help black families navigate trying times, especially since we loom on the verge of another recession. Uplifting your community requires sharing and communicating. That’s what I plan to do at the Black Millionaires conference. I urge everyone to attend because being in the same room as ten black millionaires who made it is bound to raise some interesting conversations, valuable insights, and perhaps some inspiration.”
Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested in attending the Black Millionaires conference can sign up for tickets through Black Millionaires’ official Instagram page.
About Dr. Savoy Brummer
Savoy Brummer is a doctor, entrepreneur, and film producer. Dr. Brummer grew up in tough circumstances in Arkansas. However, a lifetime of hard work and dedication helped him actualize his potential and reach great heights. Today, Dr. Brummer is an award-winning physician and a renowned entrepreneur. In addition, he’s also quickly becoming one of the most recognizable producers in Hollywood.
Contact Savoy Brummer
Website: https://www.savoybrummer.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesavvydoc/
Savoy Brummer
-
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other