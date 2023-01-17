Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

BACK THE BLUE ALERT: Attorney General Moody Recognizes FHP Troop A for Rescuing Human Trafficking Victim

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today presented a Back the Blue Award to Florida Highway Patrol Troop A for rescuing a human trafficking victim. Troopers recovered a minor trafficked by a known gang member after a car pursuit. The investigation uncovered that the defendant transported the victim across the state and coerced the teenager into sex work and child pornography. In addition to the Back the Blue Award, Attorney General Moody presented a resolution to FHP Troop A recognizing National Human Trafficking Prevention Month at the Florida Cabinet Meeting this morning.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I’m proud to present this Back the Blue Award and Cabinet Resolution to the courageous law enforcement officers in FHP Troop A—they are true heroes who rescued a minor from a dangerous human trafficker. Ending this atrocious crime is one of my top priorities and I’m grateful for our law enforcement in Florida who work daily to help us achieve this lofty goal.”

Troopers rescued a human trafficking victim following a car chase involving the trafficker, a known felon and gang member. The perpetrator fled the scene, and Troopers discovered the female minor. The investigation uncovered that the trafficker transported the minor from South Florida to Okaloosa County to coerce the victim into sex work and the creation of child pornography.

Attorney General Moody honored the following Troopers for rescuing the victim: Corporal Jacob Moore, Trooper Ethan Ellerbee, Trooper Matthew Davis and Trooper Ronald Khune.

Attorney General Moody also presented the Troopers with a Florida Cabinet Resolution recognizing January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Florida, commending law enforcement, local governments and communities for combating the crime.

To view the resolution, click here .

Attorney General Moody launched the statewide Back the Blue campaign soon after taking office in 2019. The campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and local communities. Since its inception, Attorney General Moody has issued more than 50 Back the Blue Awards.

To nominate a law enforcement officer, citizen or organization for a Back the Blue Award, or for more information about Attorney General Moody’s Back the Blue campaign, click here .

You can help save lives and rescue trafficking victims. Visit YouCanStopHT.com to learn how to spot and report suspicious activity.