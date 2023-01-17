Governor to Announce Education Agenda
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will announce the introduction of his education priority bills on Tuesday, January 17 at 10:30 a.m. Governor Pillen will be joined by the state senators who will be introducing the bills.
This event is open to credentialed media.
What: Education agenda announcement
When: 10:30-11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln
Who: Governor Jim Pillen and state senators