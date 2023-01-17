GrowPath Launches Industry’s First Solution to Find Class Action and Mass Tort Leads

GrowPath Logo

GrowPath Lotto finds potential leads through old case files for any law firm.

DURHAM, NC, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law firms can now use GrowPath’s innovative new product, Lotto, to automatically find class action and mass tort leads in their database of past cases. As a result, they discover opportunities to help more people by pursuing those cases or referring them out. Either way, the result is increased bottom-line revenue.

Lotto checks client files against a regularly updated database of class actions and mass torts, looking for opportunities to pursue new cases on behalf of past or existing clients. For example, a client from a previous medical malpractice case may also be qualified to join a mass tort against the manufacturer of a dangerous drug used during their treatment. Or, a client from a personal injury case might also have had their identity stolen in a data breach, and thus be enabled to join a class action against the responsible company.

The database is regularly updated and maintained by GrowPath experienced analysts. New class actions and mass torts will be scanned as they arise. Firms can also add their own cases to look for as well. Even if new cases arise years after the original case, Lotto finds the connections automatically.

Previously, firms’ options were limited when they wanted to mine their files for new cases. Lawyers and staff had to spend time looking for cases while they could’ve been serving clients. The only alternative was to hire an expensive consultant to look instead, but even then, there was no guarantee of success. Now, firms have the certainty that if a connection exists between their clients and a case, Lotto will find it.

Implementing Lotto is fast and easy, and it comes with a no-fine-print guarantee that firms will find a new case in their first month using Lotto, or their money back. Any type of law firm can use this service. Criminal or family law firms, for example, can just as easily be sitting on hundreds of leads that can easily be referred out to other firms pursuing these cases.

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver.

