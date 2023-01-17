Hardbacon Launches Bacon Creative, a New Content Creation Agency Powered by AI

The Canadian fintech relies on technologies such as ChatGPT to help clients replicate its SEO success

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon, a personal finance app and site reaching more than 250,000 unique visitors per month, has launched a new creative content agency powered by artificial intelligence.



Bacon Creative, Hardbacon's new service agency, aims to provide content creation and keyword research services to businesses that want to increase their market share through search engine optimization (SEO).

The services offered by Bacon Creative are not unique. However, what is new is the use of artificial intelligence to reduce costs and improve quality. Bacon Creative is designed to help businesses grow by using the same recipe that made Hardbacon so successful - “publishing a large volume of relevant content," says Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon. “Using AI tools allows our teams to be more productive and creative, but it's human expertise that is the secret to our success."

The content created by Bacon Creative is first and foremost written by experienced writers. However, they use artificial intelligence tools to quickly add definitions of certain concepts, create tables that add context, find relevant headlines or produce original images to illustrate their point.

The launch of Bacon Creative is intended to diversify Hardbacon's offering, which already provides sponsored articles, webinars and lead generation services to its clients in the financial services industry. However, Hardbacon is not in the business of selling services that enable its clients to expand through their own acquisition channels. "The launch of Bacon Creative will allow us to offer complementary services to our existing clients that it would not have made sense to offer through Hardbacon," adds Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon.

In addition to its content creation and keyword research offerings, the new agency also offers training in SEO and the use of AI tools in a marketing context.

For more details, you can visit the new agency's website: https://baconcreative.ai

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon helps Canadians plan, budget and invest, while also enabling users to compare different financial services such as credit cards , bank accounts , online brokers and robo-advisors . Hardbacon is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.

