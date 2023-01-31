ElderCare with Asimos
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Asimos, a successful businessman from New York City, has recently turned his attention to giving back to his community by launching a new initiative to serve the elderly population. Through his years of experience in the finance industry, Mike has gained the knowledge and resources to make a real impact in the lives of older adults.
The initiative, named "ElderCare by Asimos," focuses on providing assistance and support to seniors in the areas of finance, healthcare, and overall well-being. The program offers a variety of services such as financial planning, healthcare advocacy, and access to essential resources to help seniors maintain their independence and quality of life.
Mike has also partnered with local organizations and non-profits that specialize in serving the elderly to provide additional support and services.
In addition to the practical assistance provided by ElderCare by Asimos, Mike and his team also strive to build meaningful connections with seniors in the community. They understand the importance of socialization and companionship for older adults, and they make it a priority to visit and interact with program participants on a regular basis.
Mike's passion for serving the elderly stems from his own family experiences and his desire to make a difference in the lives of those who have given so much to their communities over the years.
In a statement, Mike said, "I am honored to be able to give back to my community in this way. Serving the elderly population is a true labor of love for me and my team. We are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of seniors and helping them to maintain their independence and quality of life."
ElderCare by Asimos is already making a significant impact in the community and Mike's initiative has been praised by local leaders and community members alike. His dedication to serving the elderly and making a positive difference in the lives of those in his community is truly inspiring.
Jessica Stone
The initiative, named "ElderCare by Asimos," focuses on providing assistance and support to seniors in the areas of finance, healthcare, and overall well-being. The program offers a variety of services such as financial planning, healthcare advocacy, and access to essential resources to help seniors maintain their independence and quality of life.
Mike has also partnered with local organizations and non-profits that specialize in serving the elderly to provide additional support and services.
In addition to the practical assistance provided by ElderCare by Asimos, Mike and his team also strive to build meaningful connections with seniors in the community. They understand the importance of socialization and companionship for older adults, and they make it a priority to visit and interact with program participants on a regular basis.
Mike's passion for serving the elderly stems from his own family experiences and his desire to make a difference in the lives of those who have given so much to their communities over the years.
In a statement, Mike said, "I am honored to be able to give back to my community in this way. Serving the elderly population is a true labor of love for me and my team. We are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of seniors and helping them to maintain their independence and quality of life."
ElderCare by Asimos is already making a significant impact in the community and Mike's initiative has been praised by local leaders and community members alike. His dedication to serving the elderly and making a positive difference in the lives of those in his community is truly inspiring.
Jessica Stone
Candlelight Public Relations
+1 8147430545
email us here