Opal Group Public Funds Summit 2023

The Public Funds Summit is the preeminent gathering of its kind.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opal Group hosted its Public Funds Summit 2023, which took place January 12-13 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Scottsdale, AZ. This event is the leading conference for public sector pension funds and investment professionals, providing an intimate environment for networking with high-level professionals. The public sector plays a vital role in communities, economic and social health; thus, pursuing ways to make public pension funds more secure is of essential importance. The Public Funds Summit provides an opportunity to come together and discuss topics pertinent to public pension funds that are both timely and impactful. It's a chance to collaborate, build upon ideas, create innovative solutions, and shape public pension fund policies for long-term sustainability.

The Opal Group, Public Funds Summit, is the preeminent gathering of its kind, bringing together the country's leading public sector money managers, consultants, and investment managers. The two-day event offered attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights into the latest trends and issues facing the public markets. Some of the panels that took place were Future Forecast: State of the Global Economy, US Retirement System and Geopolitical Forecast, Best Practices for Securities Litigation & Portfolio Monitoring for Public Pensions and Practical Tools to Improve Governance, Fiduciary Responsibility & Avoid Conflicts, among many other riveting discussions; Also, roundtables convened the focus of the event, with a robust conversation with pension CEOs, CIOs, Executive Directors & State Treasurers were relevant and current information was exchanged and shared regarding these experts.

The conference featured keynote speeches from some of the most respected figures in the industry. This year's lineup of esteemed speakers included Simon Phillips, beloved Chairman of Muinin Capital Limited. Simon is an enthralling speaker; his audience always leaves with a wealth of knowledge. Congressman Ruben Gallego graced the stage to speak about issues affecting the 3rd District of Arizona in the US House of Representatives. The Congressman has tirelessly worked to make a positive difference in his home district.

This Summit provided public sector money managers and consultants with cutting-edge insights and data to effectively plan and manage public funds. Attending this premier event allowed professionals to gain access to industry knowledge from top investment professionals, build lucrative relationships, share strategies for public fund success, develop innovative techniques for public fund management, and learn about the most pressing issues impacting public finances. With multiple opportunities for learning, networking, and growth, this annual Summit is the go-to event for public sector money managers seeking optimal investment solutions.

With an agenda packed with enlightening sessions, The Opal Group Public Funds Summit 2023 continues to be an exclusive event for public sector finance professionals. With experienced speakers, engaging panels, and high-level networking reunions, this Summit provides attendees with actionable takeaways they can use in their field of work.

